Szczyt cyfrowy w Walencji 2023: Kształtowanie przyszłości za pomocą sztucznej inteligencji

The Valencia Digital Summit (VDS2023) is set to be a groundbreaking event that will provide valuable insights into the current and future landscape of artificial intelligence (AI). As a transformative technology, AI has quickly emerged as a powerful force in driving innovation and reshaping various aspects of society, including social, economic, and institutional well-being.

Organized by Startup Valencia, the international tech event will take place on October 26th and 27th at the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia, Spain. It will bring together industry experts, researchers, innovators, academics, investors, and institutional leaders from around the world. Through a series of talks and debates, the summit aims to showcase how AI is becoming an integral part of our lives and provide attendees with insights into the future of work, education, organizational evolution, and healthcare.

The event will feature panels and discussions on diverse topics related to AI. One panel, titled “Innovative AI Applications: Pioneering Solutions for Business Success,” will have experts sharing their experiences in leveraging AI to enhance competitiveness in their respective sectors. Another panel, “AI Venture Capital: Analysis of Trends and Opportunities in the AI Market,” will explore investment opportunities in the dynamic AI market.

The Valencia Digital Summit will also highlight the convergence of technology and creativity, the impact of innovation, and future trends in travel. It will delve into the revolutionary potential of AI in technical support and address important ethical considerations associated with harnessing AI power while upholding human values and social well-being.

The summit is expected to draw over 10,000 attendees from more than 80 countries, including 400 international investors with a portfolio exceeding €8 billion. Supported by organizations such as HP, Telefónica, Banco Sabadell, and the Government of Spain, the summit will serve as a platform for startups to connect with investors and collaborators.

The growth of the Valencia Digital Summit has been remarkable, with a 1,500% increase in attendees since its inception in 2018. This growth has solidified the Valencian ecosystem as the third largest in Spain in terms of investment volume, with over 1,200 startups and more than €700 million invested in recent years.

Startup Valencia, the organizer of the event, is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and representing the Valencian tech and innovation ecosystem. It has gathered over 350 associates and enjoys support from notable partners such as Google, HP, Banco Sabadell, and Telefónica, among others.

The Valencia Digital Summit 2023 promises to be a game-changing event, bringing together industry leaders and visionaries to explore the vast potential of artificial intelligence and its impact on society. It is set to shape the future of AI and its integration into various sectors for years to come.

