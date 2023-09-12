Życie w mieście

Odkrywanie nowych technologii i mocy sztucznej inteligencji

CEO, Technologie

Apple przedstawia Apple Watch Series 9: szybszy, inteligentniejszy i bardziej zrównoważony

ByGabriela Botha

Września 12, 2023
Apple przedstawia Apple Watch Series 9: szybszy, inteligentniejszy i bardziej zrównoważony

Apple has officially introduced its latest wearable, the Apple Watch Series 9, at the Wonderlust event held in Cupertino. The new smartwatch is equipped with the powerful S9 chip, boasting a 60% increase in speed and a 30% faster GPU compared to its predecessor.

One of the notable features of the Apple Watch Series 9 is the introduction of WatchOS 10 and the Name Drop feature. This feature enables users to share personal information when they are in proximity to another user with the same device. Additionally, the integration of Ultrawideband technology enhances interoperability with the HomePod and enhances the Find My functionality.

The display of the Apple Watch Series 9 offers impressive brightness capabilities, ranging from 2,000 nits at its maximum to a single nit at its lowest. The introduction of the Siri health feature allows users to receive health updates via voice commands. This feature is supported by the updated neural engine, which enhances text transcription speed by 25% compared to the S8 chip.

A unique addition to the Apple Watch Series 9 is the Double Tap feature. Using this input system, users can perform various actions such as answering calls or turning off alarms by tapping their index finger and thumb together. This feature is set to be available next month.

Aligning with Apple’s commitment to sustainability, the Apple Watch Series 9 is the company’s “first ever carbon neutral” product. Achieving this status is attributed to the use of more recycled components, including cobalt, improved packaging, and the procurement of “high quality” carbon credits.

Customers can choose from a range of color options for the Series 9, including starlight, silver, midnight, Product Red, and a new pink color. The starting price for the Apple Watch Series 9 is $399, with pre-orders beginning today and shipping commencing on September 22.

Definicje:
– S9 chip: The latest chip developed by Apple for its wearable devices, providing improved performance.
– Ultrawideband: A wireless communication technology that enables short-range, high-bandwidth data transfer between devices.
– Neural engine: A component of Apple’s chips that specializes in artificial intelligence and machine learning tasks.

Źródła:
– Apple Wonderlust event in Cupertino.

By Gabriela Botha

Podobne post

CEO, Technologie

Francja zakazuje sprzedaży iPhone’a 12 ze względu na poziom promieniowania

Września 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
CEO, Technologie

Apple dodaje obsługę NavIC do modeli iPhone'a 15, korzystając z indyjskiej alternatywy GPS

Września 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
CEO, Technologie

Według nowego badania liczba użytkowników portfeli cyfrowych na całym świecie przekroczy 5.4 miliarda do 2028 r.

Września 13, 2023 Gabriela Botha

Przegapiłeś

newsy

iPhone 15 Pro i iPhone 15 Pro Max: przegląd najnowszych modeli

Września 13, 2023 Gabriela Botha Komentarze 0
CEO, Technologie

Francja zakazuje sprzedaży iPhone’a 12 ze względu na poziom promieniowania

Września 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia Komentarze 0
CEO, Technologie

Apple dodaje obsługę NavIC do modeli iPhone'a 15, korzystając z indyjskiej alternatywy GPS

Września 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou Komentarze 0
newsy

System OM Tough TG-7: nowy dodatek do serii wytrzymałych aparatów kompaktowych

Września 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou Komentarze 0