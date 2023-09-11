Życie w mieście

Odkrywanie nowych technologii i mocy sztucznej inteligencji

CEO, Technologie

Apple to Unveil iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, and More at Wonderlust Event

ByGabriela Botha

Września 11, 2023
Apple to Unveil iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, and More at Wonderlust Event

Apple’s highly anticipated launch event, Wonderlust, is scheduled for September 12th, and it is expected to bring a host of exciting new products. The event is set to showcase the long-awaited iPhone 15 lineup, along with the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and the AirPods Pro 2.

There is much anticipation surrounding the iPhone 15, as Apple is rumored to introduce groundbreaking features and significant design changes. Sources suggest that the new iPhone lineup will include three models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The devices are anticipated to have improved displays, advanced camera systems, and enhanced processing power. Additionally, there are rumors of an under-display Touch ID feature and support for high refresh rates.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is also expected to be unveiled at the event. While details are limited, industry insiders speculate that the new smartwatch will boast improved health tracking capabilities and enhanced battery life. Additionally, there are rumors of a redesigned form factor and new watch band options.

Furthermore, the event is set to showcase the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which is rumored to have a circular display, similar to traditional watches. The device is expected to target fitness enthusiasts with advanced workout tracking features and an array of health-focused applications.

Lastly, Apple is expected to announce the AirPods Pro 2, the successor to its popular wireless earbuds. Rumors suggest that the new AirPods will feature improved sound quality, active noise cancellation, and enhanced battery life.

As for pricing and availability, details will likely be announced during the event. Apple’s products generally come with a premium price tag, but the company often offers various storage configurations to cater to different budgets.

With the Wonderlust event just around the corner, Apple fans and tech enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting the unveiling of these highly anticipated devices.

Źródła:
– Apple Insider: www.appleinsider.com
– MacRumors: www.macrumors.com

By Gabriela Botha

Podobne post

CEO, Technologie

Odkrywanie ekscytujących funkcji iOS 17 i macOS Sonoma

Września 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
CEO, Technologie

Kody realizacji BGMI na 13 września: zdobądź ekscytujące nagrody w Battlegrounds Mobile India

Września 13, 2023 Robert Andrzej
CEO, Technologie

Xbox przedstawia nowy kontroler bezprzewodowy Astral Purple

Września 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Przegapiłeś

CEO, Technologie

Odkrywanie ekscytujących funkcji iOS 17 i macOS Sonoma

Września 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou Komentarze 0
CEO, Technologie

Kody realizacji BGMI na 13 września: zdobądź ekscytujące nagrody w Battlegrounds Mobile India

Września 13, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0
newsy

Acer XV242F: nowy monitor do gier 540 Hz trafia na rynek

Września 13, 2023 Gabriela Botha Komentarze 0
newsy

iPhone 15 Pro: cena i dostępność

Września 13, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0