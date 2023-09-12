Życie w mieście

Odkrywanie nowych technologii i mocy sztucznej inteligencji

CEO, Technologie

Amanda Holden Stuns in Leather Mini Dress

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Września 12, 2023
Amanda Holden Stuns in Leather Mini Dress

Amanda Holden, the 52-year-old British television personality, recently turned heads in a black leather mini dress, proving that age is just a number when it comes to fashion. Despite her stunning appearance, she revealed that she still indulges in one Aperol Spritz a day, even when attempting to detox.

Holden’s choice of outfit showcased her confidence and fashion-forward style. The black leather mini dress accentuated her figure, allowing her to exude both elegance and edginess simultaneously. Her choice of attire sent temperatures soaring and garnered praise from fans and fashion critics alike.

In addition to her impeccable fashion sense, Holden also opened up about her drinking habits. Despite being conscious of her health and maintaining a balanced lifestyle, she admitted to enjoying one Aperol Spritz a day. This revelation came as a surprise to many, as it contradicted her attempt at detoxing.

While indulging in an alcoholic beverage daily may seem counterproductive to a detox, it is essential to note that moderation is key. Aperol Spritz, a popular cocktail made with Aperol, Prosecco, and soda water, can be enjoyed in moderation without derailing one’s health goals.

Holden’s confidence, personal style, and honesty about her lifestyle choices are an inspiration to many. By maintaining a balance between indulgence and moderation, she encourages others to prioritize their well-being while still enjoying the things they love.

Źródła:
– Source article by Sarah Packer and Geraint Llewellyn for Mailonline (no URLs)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Podobne post

CEO, Technologie

Przedstawiamy nowego iPhone'a 15: dane techniczne, funkcje i cenę

Września 13, 2023 Gabriela Botha
CEO, Technologie

Nowe serie iPhone'ów i Apple Watchów zaprezentowane przez Apple

Września 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
CEO, Technologie

Użytkownicy OnePlus 11 w Indiach i Ameryce Północnej mogą teraz wypróbować system OxygenOS 14 Beta 14 oparty na systemie Android 1

Września 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Przegapiłeś

nauka

Południowokoreańska sonda Danuri Moon Orbiter wykonała zdjęcie indyjskiej misji księżycowej Chandrayaan-3

Września 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou Komentarze 0
CEO, Technologie

Przedstawiamy nowego iPhone'a 15: dane techniczne, funkcje i cenę

Września 13, 2023 Gabriela Botha Komentarze 0
CEO, Technologie

Nowe serie iPhone'ów i Apple Watchów zaprezentowane przez Apple

Września 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia Komentarze 0
CEO, Technologie

Użytkownicy OnePlus 11 w Indiach i Ameryce Północnej mogą teraz wypróbować system OxygenOS 14 Beta 14 oparty na systemie Android 1

Września 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou Komentarze 0