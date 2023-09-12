Życie w mieście

Odkrywanie nowych technologii i mocy sztucznej inteligencji

CEO, Technologie

Picross S+: nowy dodatek do serii monogramów testujących umysł

ByGabriela Botha

Września 12, 2023
Picross S+: nowy dodatek do serii monogramów testujących umysł

Jupiter has announced the upcoming release of Picross S+, the latest installment in the popular mind-testing monogram series for the Nintendo Switch. One of the exciting features of this game is that it will include all nine of the 3DS’ Picross e games that were previously only available as download-only titles on the closed eShop.

The base content of Picross S+ will be available for £3.99 / €4,99 / $4.99, while each individual 3DS series entry will be offered as additional paid content packages, all priced at the same cost. Although this may seem like a relatively expensive way to bring the games to the Switch, it is currently the only option due to the closure of the 3DS eShop.

Each content package will include 150 Picross and Mega Picross puzzles from their respective titles, providing players with a substantial collection of puzzles to enjoy. One particularly exciting inclusion is Picross e9, a title that was previously exclusive to Japan.

Picross S+ is set to be released in 2024; however, a specific release date has not been announced at this time. Fans of the Picross series in the West will finally have the opportunity to own the full set of games with the release of Picross S+.

Will you be adding Picross S+ to your gaming collection next year? Let us know in the comments.

Definicje:
– Picross: A puzzle game in which players use logic to determine which cells in a grid should be filled in to reveal a hidden picture.
– Nintendo Switch: A video game console developed by Nintendo.
– Download-only: Refers to games or content that can only be obtained through an online download, rather than physical copies.
– eShop: The digital marketplace for purchasing and downloading games, apps, and other content on Nintendo consoles.

Źródła:
– Nie podano konkretnych źródeł

By Gabriela Botha

Podobne post

CEO, Technologie

Odkrywanie ekscytujących funkcji iOS 17 i macOS Sonoma

Września 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
CEO, Technologie

Kody realizacji BGMI na 13 września: zdobądź ekscytujące nagrody w Battlegrounds Mobile India

Września 13, 2023 Robert Andrzej
CEO, Technologie

Xbox przedstawia nowy kontroler bezprzewodowy Astral Purple

Września 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Przegapiłeś

CEO, Technologie

Odkrywanie ekscytujących funkcji iOS 17 i macOS Sonoma

Września 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou Komentarze 0
CEO, Technologie

Kody realizacji BGMI na 13 września: zdobądź ekscytujące nagrody w Battlegrounds Mobile India

Września 13, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0
newsy

Acer XV242F: nowy monitor do gier 540 Hz trafia na rynek

Września 13, 2023 Gabriela Botha Komentarze 0
newsy

iPhone 15 Pro: cena i dostępność

Września 13, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0