In a groundbreaking study, the Colorado Ultraviolet Transit Experiment (CUTE), a miniature spacecraft, has provided invaluable data on the atmospheres of “hot Jupiters” – gas giants that orbit close to their parent stars. This remarkable mission has revealed that the process of these massive exoplanets losing their atmospheres is far more complex than previously thought.

Hot Jupiters, as their name suggests, are similar to our own Jupiter but orbit much closer to their host stars, completing revolutions in just a few Earth days. The intense heat from the star cause these planets to reach extremely high temperatures, and their atmospheres expand to incredible sizes, comparable to bread rising in an oven.

The CUTE spacecraft, measuring a mere 14 inches in length, has successfully observed seven hot Jupiters to date. Surprisingly, the data collected indicates that not all of these planets are experiencing atmospheric loss. While scientists had long believed that the intense stellar radiation would strip away atmospheres over millions or billions of years, CUTE’s findings suggest a more nuanced understanding of the process.

Kevin France, the principal investigator of the mission, states, “The planets seem to come in all flavors,” emphasizing the diversity of these mysterious celestial bodies. The CUTE spacecraft has enabled scientists to expand their knowledge of the various types of planets found in the Milky Way Galaxy, including those vastly different from our own solar system.

CUTE’s observations involve studying the dimming of starlight as planets pass in front of their stars. The spacecraft’s precision is noteworthy, capable of detecting as little as a 1% decrease in starlight. These groundbreaking findings will be presented at the 2023 meeting of the American Geophysical Union in San Francisco.

Having launched in September 2021, CUTE is currently in orbit approximately 525 km above Earth’s surface. The spacecraft is expected to continue collecting data until 2027 when it will reenter Earth’s atmosphere.