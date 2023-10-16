Życie w mieście

Odkrywanie nowych technologii i mocy sztucznej inteligencji

nauka

Magazyn Astronomy świętuje 50-lecie konkursem dotyczącym teleskopów

ByMampho Brescia

Październik 16, 2023
Magazyn Astronomy świętuje 50-lecie konkursem dotyczącym teleskopów

Astronomy Magazine recently celebrated its 50th anniversary by teaming up with Celestron, a telescope manufacturer, to hold a contest where readers could share their most memorable experiences with astronomy. More than 170 letters were submitted, and the winning essay was written by Vicki Wilson of Clinton, New York.

Wilson recalls an experience from the early 2000s when she and her husband sat in a quiet country cemetery, watching the Perseid meteor shower. They called Wilson’s father, who was watching the meteor shower from his deck in another town, so they could share the experience.

They sat on their car, gazing at the sky for an hour, with Wilson’s father on the phone. The meteors streaked across the sky, captivating them. Every now and then, a particularly bright or long meteor would catch their attention, leading to exclamations of “Whoa!” and Wilson’s question, “Did you see that, Dad?” to which her father would reply, “Yes, I did.”

The experience held special significance for Wilson because it connected the new life she was creating with her husband to her past and the people who had raised her. Unfortunately, her father passed away in 2017, but Wilson hopes that they are still somehow connected, both watching and appreciating the wonders of the world.

The winning prize for the contest was a Celestron StarSense Explorer 8-inch Smartphone App-Enabled Dobsonian Telescope, valued at $799.95. Astronomy Magazine expressed gratitude to everyone who participated in the contest and congratulated Vicki Wilson on her winning essay.

Źródła:
– Astronomy Magazine (www.astronomy.com)
– Celestron, telescope manufacturer

By Mampho Brescia

Podobne post

nauka

Znaczenie biosygnałów w paleobiologii

Październik 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
nauka

Cykliczne zazielenianie Sahary: wgląd w klimat i rozprzestrzenianie się zwierząt

Październik 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia
nauka

Tajemnica i znaczenie asteroid

Październik 17, 2023 Gabriela Botha

Przegapiłeś

nauka

Znaczenie biosygnałów w paleobiologii

Październik 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou Komentarze 0
nauka

Cykliczne zazielenianie Sahary: wgląd w klimat i rozprzestrzenianie się zwierząt

Październik 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia Komentarze 0
nauka

Tajemnica i znaczenie asteroid

Październik 17, 2023 Gabriela Botha Komentarze 0
nauka

Wysokie zanieczyszczenie nieba: ślady śmieci kosmicznych znalezione w ziemskiej stratosferze

Październik 17, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0