Życie w mieście

Odkrywanie nowych technologii i mocy sztucznej inteligencji

nauka

Astronomowie używają Kosmicznego Teleskopu Jamesa Webba do badania układu TRAPPIST-1

ByMampho Brescia

Październik 10, 2023
Astronomowie używają Kosmicznego Teleskopu Jamesa Webba do badania układu TRAPPIST-1

Astronomers are utilizing the powerful James Webb Space Telescope to investigate the TRAPPIST-1 solar system, which is located 40 light-years away. This system consists of seven rocky, Earth-sized planets revolving around a red dwarf star known as TRAPPIST-1. The star emits frequent and intense solar flares that can obstruct observations of the planets.

In order to better understand the TRAPPIST planets and determine if they could potentially harbor life, researchers need to study these solar flares. Recently, a team of scientists utilized the Webb telescope to observe and record four of these solar explosions over a span of 27 hours.

The researchers developed a method to filter out the light from the solar flares, enabling a clearer view of the exoplanets. This is crucial for analyzing the composition of the planets’ atmospheres using spectrographs onboard the telescope.

Three of the seven TRAPPIST planets are located within the system’s habitable zone, making them particularly interesting targets for further investigation. So far, scientists have not found significant atmospheres or evidence of habitability on the two closest planets to the red dwarf star.

The James Webb Space Telescope, a collaboration between NASA, the ESA, and the Canadian Space Agency, is equipped with a giant mirror that captures light and allows for the observation of distant objects. Its infrared capabilities enable it to see beyond what is visible to the human eye, making it a valuable tool for studying exoplanets.

With its unique abilities, the Webb telescope has the potential to revolutionize our understanding of distant worlds and provide insights into the early universe.

Źródła:
– Czasopismo Astrofizyczne
– NASA

By Mampho Brescia

Podobne post

nauka

Konkurs na odkrycie najstarszych skamieniałości ssaków na świecie zamienia się w błotnisty spór

Październik 11, 2023 Robert Andrzej
nauka

Najnowsze działania na Międzynarodowej Stacji Kosmicznej: mikroorganizmy, badania fizyczne i przygotowania do spacerów kosmicznych

Październik 11, 2023 Robert Andrzej
nauka

Wizyta burmistrza metra na Uniwersytecie w Bristolu podkreśla współpracę w badaniach międzygalaktycznych

Październik 11, 2023 Robert Andrzej

Przegapiłeś

nauka

Konkurs na odkrycie najstarszych skamieniałości ssaków na świecie zamienia się w błotnisty spór

Październik 11, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0
nauka

Najnowsze działania na Międzynarodowej Stacji Kosmicznej: mikroorganizmy, badania fizyczne i przygotowania do spacerów kosmicznych

Październik 11, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0
nauka

Wizyta burmistrza metra na Uniwersytecie w Bristolu podkreśla współpracę w badaniach międzygalaktycznych

Październik 11, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0
nauka

Kompleksowe badanie genomu ujawniło 30 lat ewolucji zięby Darwina

Październik 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia Komentarze 0