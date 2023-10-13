Życie w mieście

Odkrywanie nowych technologii i mocy sztucznej inteligencji

nauka

Jak zobaczyć zaćmienie słońca „Pierścień ognia” w obszarze Kansas City

ByMampho Brescia

Październik 13, 2023
Jak zobaczyć zaćmienie słońca „Pierścień ognia” w obszarze Kansas City

We are just one day away from a partial annular solar eclipse in Kansas City! An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth but when it is at or close to its farthest point from Earth. This results in the Moon appearing smaller than the Sun and not totally covering the Sun. The size differences create one dark disk, the Moon, over a relatively larger, brighter disk, the sun. The result is the appearance of a “ring of fire” around the moon.

To safely view the eclipse, you will need special-purpose solar filters, such as eclipse glasses. Ordinary sunglasses are not safe for looking at the sun.

Unfortunately, the forecast calls for an overcast sky for much of the event. Nevertheless, it’s still worth trying to catch a glimpse at maximum coverage around 11:50 a.m. on Saturday, October 14.

Remember to be safe and good luck observing the “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse!

Źródła:
– First Alert Meteorologist
– Hearst Owned

By Mampho Brescia

Podobne post

nauka

Za czym astronauta NASA Frank Rubio będzie najbardziej tęsknił w życiu w kosmosie

Październik 16, 2023 Gabriela Botha
nauka

Nowy zestaw słuchawkowy do rzeczywistości wirtualnej usprawnia eksperymenty z myszami w badaniach neurologicznych

Październik 16, 2023 Gabriela Botha
nauka

Wewnętrzny rdzeń Ziemi: zaskakująco miękki i nadpobudliwy

Październik 16, 2023 Robert Andrzej

Przegapiłeś

nauka

Za czym astronauta NASA Frank Rubio będzie najbardziej tęsknił w życiu w kosmosie

Październik 16, 2023 Gabriela Botha Komentarze 0
nauka

Nowy zestaw słuchawkowy do rzeczywistości wirtualnej usprawnia eksperymenty z myszami w badaniach neurologicznych

Październik 16, 2023 Gabriela Botha Komentarze 0
nauka

Wewnętrzny rdzeń Ziemi: zaskakująco miękki i nadpobudliwy

Październik 16, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0
nauka

Badania sugerują, że kopce na Arrokoth to oryginalne elementy konstrukcyjne

Październik 16, 2023 Gabriela Botha Komentarze 0