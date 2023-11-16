Nowe spojrzenie na atmosferę egzoplanety WASP-107b

A remarkable exoplanet named WASP-107b has captured the attention of astronomers worldwide. Situated near a star slightly less massive and cooler than our Sun, this gaseous exoplanet is larger in size than Neptune and almost comparable in mass.

A group of European astronomers, including researchers from the Institute of Astronomy at KU Leuven, utilized the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) aboard the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to examine the atmosphere of WASP-107b. Their findings offer captivating new insights into the chemistry and behavior of this intriguing exoplanet.

Contrary to expectations, the astronomers discovered an absence of methane, a greenhouse gas that is commonly found in many exoplanets. This absence provides tantalizing clues about the movement of thermal energy within the planet’s atmosphere, suggesting that the interior may be warm.

Equally surprising was the presence of sulfur dioxide, which is responsible for the smell of burning matches. Previous models had not predicted the accumulation of sulfur dioxide in the planet’s atmosphere due to its colder nature. However, WASP-107b’s fluffy composition allows photons, despite their scarcity, to penetrate the atmosphere deeply.

Furthermore, the researchers identified the existence of water vapor and silicate sand clouds within the planet’s dynamic atmosphere. The clouds, comprised of tiny silicate particles akin to earthly sand, block a portion of the sulfur dioxide and water vapor present. This marks the first instance where the chemical composition of exoplanet clouds has been unequivocally determined.

Lead author Prof. Leen Decin of KU Leuven expressed excitement at the ability of the JWST to revolutionize exoplanet characterization. This pivotal discovery reshapes our understanding of planetary formation and evolution, shedding light on our own Solar System.

Dr. Michiel Min, another lead author, highlighted the occurrence of sand rain droplets that evaporate in deeper, hotter layers, with resulting silicate vapor transported back up to form new silicate clouds. This continuous cycle of sublimation and condensation is responsible for the persistent presence of sand clouds in WASP-107b’s atmosphere, akin to Earth’s water vapor and cloud cycle.

The groundbreaking insights gained from studying WASP-107b using the JWST demonstrate the immense potential of deep atmospheric characterization of exoplanets. As lead author Dr. Achrène Dyrek from CEA Paris remarks, the James Webb Space Telescope is unveiling new worlds that have no counterpart in our Solar System.

