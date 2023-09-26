Życie w mieście

Odkrywanie nowych technologii i mocy sztucznej inteligencji

nauka

Trzej mężczyźni wracają na Ziemię po rocznej misji kosmicznej

ByGabriela Botha

Września 26, 2023
Trzej mężczyźni wracają na Ziemię po rocznej misji kosmicznej

Three men, American astronaut Frank Rubio and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, are set to return to Earth on Wednesday after spending over a year in space. The trio has been aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and will depart in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft. The spacecraft is scheduled to leave the ISS at 3:54 a.m. EDT and touch down on the steppes of Kazakhstan at 7:17 a.m. EDT.

NASA will be providing live coverage of the events, starting at 12 a.m. EDT. Viewers can witness the hatches between the Soyuz and the ISS being closed at 12:20 a.m. EDT. The livestream will resume at 3:30 a.m. EDT for undocking and at 6 a.m. EDT before the Soyuz’s deorbit burn, which is expected to occur at 6:24 a.m. EDT. The crew will then make their descent and land on Earth.

The journey of Rubio, Prokopyev, and Petelin has been an unprecedented one. Originally planning for a standard six-month stint in orbit, their Soyuz spacecraft experienced a leak on Dec. 15, 2022, resulting in the loss of all coolant. As a result, they had to wait for another Soyuz to be prepared and launched. After the replacement craft arrived at the ISS on Feb. 25, they still had to wait for their relief crew, who launched on Sept. 15.

Their extended stay in space has now lasted 371 days, making it the longest continuous spaceflight for an American astronaut. Rubio, who is a first-time space traveler, has surpassed the previous American record of 355 days set by NASA’s Mark Vande Hei. The overall single-flight duration record is held by cosmonaut Valery Polyakov, who spent over 437 days on the Soviet-Russian Mir space station from January 1994 to March 1995.

Source: NASA, Roscosmos

By Gabriela Botha

Podobne post

nauka

Misja księżycowa Chandrayaan-3 dobiega końca, nadzieje na przebudzenie maleją

Września 29, 2023 Gabriela Botha
nauka

Indyjska misja Chandrayaan-3: dotarcie do bieguna południowego Księżyca

Września 29, 2023 Robert Andrzej
nauka

Zrozumienie plików cookie: co musisz wiedzieć

Września 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Przegapiłeś

nauka

Misja księżycowa Chandrayaan-3 dobiega końca, nadzieje na przebudzenie maleją

Września 29, 2023 Gabriela Botha Komentarze 0
nauka

Indyjska misja Chandrayaan-3: dotarcie do bieguna południowego Księżyca

Września 29, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0
nauka

Zrozumienie plików cookie: co musisz wiedzieć

Września 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia Komentarze 0
nauka

Nowe odkrycie odkrywa najstarszą konstrukcję zbudowaną przez człowieka na świecie

Września 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia Komentarze 0