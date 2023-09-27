Życie w mieście

Odkrywanie nowych technologii i mocy sztucznej inteligencji

nauka

ISRO planuje misję na Wenus, ładunki już opracowane

ByRobert Andrzej

Września 27, 2023
ISRO planuje misję na Wenus, ładunki już opracowane

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somanath announced that a mission to Venus is already in the works during the meeting of the Indian National Science Academy. Somanath revealed that the necessary payloads have already been developed for the future mission.

Venus, known as Earth’s closest planetary neighbor, has long been an intriguing subject for scientists. Its thick atmosphere, with an atmospheric pressure 100 times that of Earth, presents challenges for exploration. The surface of Venus remains largely unknown, as its dense atmosphere makes it difficult to penetrate.

Exploring Venus could provide valuable insights into the field of space science, as well as potentially answer questions about the evolution of habitable planets. Somanath highlighted the possibility that Earth itself could one day resemble Venus, with drastic changes in its characteristics over thousands of years.

India’s space agency, ISRO, has been making significant strides in space technology and exploration. In recent years, it has successfully launched missions like Chandrayaan for lunar exploration, the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan), and the AstroSat astronomical pursuit. These achievements have solidified India’s position as a global frontrunner in the space sector.

The mission to Venus is another ambitious endeavor for ISRO. While ESA’s Venus Express and Japan’s Akatsuki Venus Climate Orbiter have provided valuable data about the planet in the past, ISRO’s mission aims to further deepen our understanding of Venus and its composition.

Źródła:
– Indyjska Organizacja Badań Kosmicznych (ISRO)
– Indian National Science Academy

By Robert Andrzej

Podobne post

nauka

Misja księżycowa Chandrayaan-3 dobiega końca, nadzieje na przebudzenie maleją

Września 29, 2023 Gabriela Botha
nauka

Indyjska misja Chandrayaan-3: dotarcie do bieguna południowego Księżyca

Września 29, 2023 Robert Andrzej
nauka

Zrozumienie plików cookie: co musisz wiedzieć

Września 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Przegapiłeś

nauka

Misja księżycowa Chandrayaan-3 dobiega końca, nadzieje na przebudzenie maleją

Września 29, 2023 Gabriela Botha Komentarze 0
nauka

Indyjska misja Chandrayaan-3: dotarcie do bieguna południowego Księżyca

Września 29, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0
nauka

Zrozumienie plików cookie: co musisz wiedzieć

Września 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia Komentarze 0
nauka

Nowe odkrycie odkrywa najstarszą konstrukcję zbudowaną przez człowieka na świecie

Września 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia Komentarze 0