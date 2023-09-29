Życie w mieście

Odkrywanie nowych technologii i mocy sztucznej inteligencji

nauka

Naukowcy opracowują technikę modyfikowania genomów wirusów RNA przy użyciu enzymów tnących i enzymów naprawczych RNA

ByGabriela Botha

Września 29, 2023
Naukowcy opracowują technikę modyfikowania genomów wirusów RNA przy użyciu enzymów tnących i enzymów naprawczych RNA

A team of microbiologists from Montana State University has created a method to modify the genome of an RNA virus using a cutting enzyme and an RNA repair enzyme. The researchers published their findings in Science Advances.

The researchers utilized a type III CRISPR system from Streptococcus thermophilus, a bacterium found in dairy products. This system is used to identify the specific location in a target RNA where cutting is desired. Once the cut is made, DNA splints are used to bring the strands back together, and they are then reconnected using a viral ligase enzyme.

To test their technique, the team deleted sections of the RNA in a Sindbis virus. The virus contained a green fluorescent segment in its RNA, and by cutting it out, the virus was able to survive but was no longer fluorescent.

The research team believes that their technique, as well as similar approaches, could be used in RNA research efforts, particularly in studying the gain or loss of function in viruses, such as their virulence. This technique could also be used to remove functions in a virus that allow it to evade drugs meant to treat it. Additionally, editing RNA opens up new possibilities for developing therapies to target and treat RNA-based disorders.

The ability to edit RNA directly provides a more direct and efficient approach compared to current methods involving multiple transcription steps. This discovery has potential implications for the field of virology and RNA-based research.

Source: Science Advances (DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adj8277)

By Gabriela Botha

Podobne post

nauka

Indiom udało się wylądować w pobliżu południowego bieguna Księżyca

Październik 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia
nauka

Chiny wystrzelą Queqiao-2 w celu wsparcia komunikacji księżycowej

Październik 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
nauka

Innowacyjna łatka do noszenia, umożliwiająca ciągłe monitorowanie poziomu glukozy

Październik 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Przegapiłeś

nauka

Indiom udało się wylądować w pobliżu południowego bieguna Księżyca

Październik 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia Komentarze 0
nauka

Chiny wystrzelą Queqiao-2 w celu wsparcia komunikacji księżycowej

Październik 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou Komentarze 0
nauka

Innowacyjna łatka do noszenia, umożliwiająca ciągłe monitorowanie poziomu glukozy

Październik 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia Komentarze 0
nauka

Bardzo czuły i stabilny, elastyczny czujnik elektrochemiczny do wykrywania biomarkerów

Październik 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia Komentarze 0