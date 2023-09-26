Życie w mieście

Odkrywanie nowych technologii i mocy sztucznej inteligencji

nauka

Wyścig kosmiczny: USA i Chiny rywalizują o powrót na Księżyc

ByRobert Andrzej

Września 26, 2023
Wyścig kosmiczny: USA i Chiny rywalizują o powrót na Księżyc

In a recent interview with the BBC, Nasa chief Bill Nelson stated that the US is in a “space race” with China to return to the moon, expressing his desire for the US to be the first to achieve this. While the US and the Soviet Union had a space race in the 1960s and 1970s, Nasa is now relying on private companies to do most of the work. According to Nelson, partnering with private companies allows for cost-sharing and draws on the creativity of entrepreneurs in the private sector. Companies like Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin have been awarded multi-billion-dollar contracts by Nasa to build lunar landers.

China’s space program, which includes plans to reach the polar regions of the moon, is closely watched by Nasa. China has its own space station, has brought moon samples back to Earth, and has not signed the US-led Artemis Accords, raising concerns about its territorial claims. Nasa’s rivalry with China has led to increased investment in the agency, with $71.2 billion being spent in the year leading up to September 2021. A quarter of this spending goes to small businesses, which can accelerate their growth and attract private investors.

While the race back to the moon has garnered attention, it has also stimulated growth in the broader space industry. SpaceX, in particular, has played a significant role in expanding the investment potential of space. The number of satellites orbiting the Earth has increased, with companies like OneWeb and Starlink leading the way. This has created new opportunities in various industries, including agriculture, insurance, and maritime.

The space economy has the potential to be highly lucrative, with estimates suggesting it could be worth over $1 trillion per year by 2040. However, there are challenges to overcome, such as the economic viability of mining on the moon. Nasa sees potential in medical research, citing the successful crystal growth experiments conducted by pharmaceutical company Merck on the International Space Station.

Źródła:
- Wiadomości BBC
– Europejska Agencja Kosmiczna

By Robert Andrzej

Podobne post

nauka

Drukowanie obiektów metalowych w nanoskali przy użyciu nowej techniki wytwarzania przyrostowego

Września 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
nauka

Dwóch kosmonautów i astronauta NASA wracają na Ziemię po rocznym pobycie w kosmosie

Września 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
nauka

Potencjalne zagrożenie egzystencjalne ze strony asteroidy Bennu – co musisz wiedzieć

Września 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Przegapiłeś

nauka

Drukowanie obiektów metalowych w nanoskali przy użyciu nowej techniki wytwarzania przyrostowego

Września 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou Komentarze 0
nauka

Dwóch kosmonautów i astronauta NASA wracają na Ziemię po rocznym pobycie w kosmosie

Września 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou Komentarze 0
nauka

Potencjalne zagrożenie egzystencjalne ze strony asteroidy Bennu – co musisz wiedzieć

Września 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia Komentarze 0
nauka

Kosmiczny Teleskop Hubble'a rejestruje oszałamiające zdjęcia zderzających się galaktyk

Września 27, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0