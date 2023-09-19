Tureccy astronomowie badają gromadę otwartą NGC 2509 przy użyciu danych Gaia

Using data from ESA’s Gaia satellite, astronomers from Istanbul University have conducted a study on the NGC 2509 open cluster, providing insights into its structural and astrophysical parameters. Open clusters are groups of stars that are loosely gravitationally bound to each other and are formed from the same giant molecular cloud. NGC 2509, located in the constellation of Puppis, is an intermediate-age open cluster that has been poorly studied, with many of its properties still uncertain. To investigate NGC 2509, the astronomers analyzed astrometric and photometric data from Gaia Data Release 3. They separated cluster members from field stars and determined more precise fundamental parameters of NGC 2509.

The study found that NGC 2509 has a mean proper motion of -2.72 and 0.8 mas/year in right ascension and declination, respectively. Its estimated distance is approximately 8,200 light years, and its age is most likely 1.5 billion years. The limiting radius of the cluster is about 16.7 light years, and the reddening is 0.1 mag. The metallicity of NGC 2509 is measured to be at a level of 0.0152 dex, and its central stellar density is approximately 32.33 stars/arcmin².

Expanding the list of known galactic open clusters and studying them in detail is crucial for enhancing our understanding of the formation and evolution of our galaxy. This study contributes to the knowledge of NGC 2509 and provides valuable information about its properties. Further research and study of open clusters will continue to uncover more about the intricate nature of our universe.

