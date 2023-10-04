Życie w mieście

Pilna potrzeba zajęcia się oszustwami i niewłaściwym postępowaniem w badaniach medycznych

Październik 4, 2023
In his new book, “Trust in Medical Research,” Warwick P. Anderson, an emeritus professor of physiology and biomedical sciences at Monash University in Australia, highlights the urgent problem of fraud and rubbish science in the field of medical research. Anderson acknowledges that scientists often find it challenging to admit the presence of fraud and misconduct within their community, preferring to uphold the idealistic view that science is immune to such issues.

While unintentional mistakes and ignorance can account for some erroneous research findings, Anderson contends that there are individuals who intentionally push the boundaries, fabricate data, and deceive in pursuit of personal ambition and financial gain. However, the scientific community has been unwilling to openly discuss the issue of research fraud, which exacerbates the problem by perpetuating a cycle of ignorance.

Peer review, the replication of experiments, and the self-correcting nature of science are often touted as effective mechanisms to counteract fraud. However, Anderson warns that peer review is not foolproof in detecting fraudulent research, replication studies receive little support from funders, and negative results from replications struggle to get published. Consequently, he advocates for scientists to engage in more discussions about research misconduct to combat the problem effectively.

To address this issue, Anderson proposes that medical research should transform into a true profession. Unlike fields such as medicine and dentistry, there are no specific training programs or accreditation requirements for medical researchers. Anderson believes that implementing professional certification processes, competency standards, and ethical guidelines in medical research would hold researchers accountable for their actions and protect the integrity of the profession.

Anderson acknowledges concerns that internal criticism may be exploited by critics, including politicians, to undermine scientific research and control funding. However, he emphasizes that the long-term risk of inaction far outweighs these concerns. He urges scientists to critically examine research practices, funding proposals, and publications and actively seek solutions to address fraud and misconduct in order to safeguard the reputation of medical research.

