Życie w mieście

Odkrywanie nowych technologii i mocy sztucznej inteligencji

nauka

Ekspansywny wszechświat: ujawniono okrągłą mapę

ByMampho Brescia

Październik 18, 2023
Ekspansywny wszechświat: ujawniono okrągłą mapę

Illustrator Pablo Carlos Budassi has created a captivating circular map that reveals the vastness of the universe. This intricate map features the solar system at its center, with the scale progressively reducing towards the outer edges to showcase the most distant and colossal structures within the observable universe sphere.

Budassi’s creation is not only visually stunning but also serves as a reminder of the awe-inspiring expanse of the cosmos. By placing the solar system at the center, the map highlights our position within the universe, allowing us to appreciate the scale and magnitude of the celestial bodies and structures beyond our own planetary neighborhood.

For those captivated by Budassi’s artistic depiction, there are additional representations of the universe available on his website. Visitors can explore other prints, posters, and products that showcase his unique artistic interpretations of the cosmos.

As we gaze upon this circular map, we are reminded of our humble place within the grand tapestry of the universe. It inspires a sense of wonder and curiosity, prompting us to explore further into the depths of outer space. In this vast expanse, countless marvels await our discovery, and Budassi’s map serves as a gateway to this cosmic voyage.

Definicje:
– Observable universe: The region of the universe that is visible to us from Earth, limited by the speed of light and the age of the universe.
– Solar system: A system comprising a star, such as the Sun, and the planets, moons, asteroids, and comets that orbit around it.

Źródło:
– Information provided by Pablo Carlos Budassi.

By Mampho Brescia

Podobne post

nauka

Badania pokazują, że czarne dziury mogą istnieć w idealnie zrównoważonych parach

Październik 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
nauka

Podróż do psychiki asteroidy 16: odkrywanie narodzin Układu Słonecznego

Październik 20, 2023 Robert Andrzej
nauka

Czaszka nietoperza sprzed 50 milionów lat zapewnia nowy wgląd w wczesną ewolucję nietoperza

Październik 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Przegapiłeś

nauka

Badania pokazują, że czarne dziury mogą istnieć w idealnie zrównoważonych parach

Październik 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou Komentarze 0
nauka

Podróż do psychiki asteroidy 16: odkrywanie narodzin Układu Słonecznego

Październik 20, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0
nauka

Czaszka nietoperza sprzed 50 milionów lat zapewnia nowy wgląd w wczesną ewolucję nietoperza

Październik 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia Komentarze 0
nauka

Młode rozgwiazdy z korony cierniowej są w stanie wytrzymać fale upałów, stanowiąc większe zagrożenie dla raf koralowych

Październik 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia Komentarze 0