Spektakularny deszcz meteorytów Draconidów rozświetli niebo w ten weekend z okazji Święta Dziękczynienia w Ontario

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Październik 8, 2023
Spektakularny deszcz meteorytów Draconidów rozświetli niebo w ten weekend z okazji Święta Dziękczynienia w Ontario

Stargazers in Ontario will have the opportunity to witness the mesmerizing Draconid meteor shower this Thanksgiving weekend. Also known as the Giacobinids, these shooting stars are remnants of a passing comet that leave behind a trail of rock and ice debris. As Earth passes through this debris, the particles burn up in the atmosphere, creating luminous streaks of light in the sky.

This year, the Draconid meteor shower is set to begin on October 6 and end on October 10. The peak of the meteor shower is expected to occur on either October 8 or October 9, making it a great activity to enjoy with family and friends during the Thanksgiving holiday.

To observe the meteor shower, stargazers in Ontario should look towards the northwest after sunset, where the Draco constellation will be high in the sky. The Draco constellation can be found approximately 30 degrees above Ursa Major, also known as the Big Dipper. In addition, the moon will be less than 20% illuminated during this time, providing dark skies that are perfect for meteor viewing.

For the best experience, it is recommended to find a dark area free from light pollution, set up a comfortable chair, and allow your eyes enough time to adjust to the darkness. This will enhance your ability to see the meteors as they streak across the night sky.

So, gather your loved ones this Thanksgiving and enjoy the celestial spectacle of the Draconid meteor shower in Ontario. It is sure to be a truly awe-inspiring experience.

