NASA wybiera SpaceX do misji Smallsat w celu badania pogody kosmicznej

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Październik 1, 2023
NASA has awarded SpaceX a launch contract for the Tandem Reconnection and Cusp Electrodynamics Reconnaissance Satellites (TRACERS). These small satellites will study space weather and the magnetosphere from low Earth orbit as part of a joint mission in 2025.

The TRACERS mission was selected by NASA in 2019 as a Small Explorer heliophysics mission. It has a maximum budget of $115 million and was initially planned to launch alongside another mission. However, NASA recently announced that it will share a ride on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with another agency mission called PUNCH in 2025.

The specific details of the TRACERS launch, such as the launch date and cost, have not been disclosed by NASA. However, it is expected to be the primary payload of a rideshare mission to sun-synchronous orbit, scheduled for no earlier than April 2025.

Once in orbit, the two TRACERS spacecraft will repeatedly cross the polar cusp of the Earth’s magnetosphere. This region is where magnetic reconnection occurs between the solar wind and the Earth’s magnetosphere. By studying these interactions, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of space weather and its effects on Earth.

The TRACERS mission is being led by David Miles of the University of Iowa, who took over after the death of Craig Kletzing. The satellites will be used to gather valuable data that will contribute to our understanding of space weather and its impacts on technological systems on Earth.

Source: SpaceNews, NASA

