nauka

ByMampho Brescia

Październik 8, 2023
SpaceX wystrzeli 22 kolejne satelity Starlink w ramach dwugłowicowego lotu kosmicznego

SpaceX is preparing for a spaceflight doubleheader as it gears up to launch 22 more of its Starlink internet satellites. The first leg of this doubleheader is set to take place tonight, October 8th, with a Falcon 9 rocket scheduled to lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 9:06 p.m. EDT. There are also four backup opportunities available for the launch.

The launch and mission can be followed live via SpaceX’s account on X (formerly Twitter) with coverage starting five minutes before liftoff. If all goes according to plan, the Falcon 9’s first stage will return to Earth and land vertically on the SpaceX drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas around 8.5 minutes after launch. This particular Falcon 9 first stage has already completed 14 liftoffs and landings, including sending astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA.

Approximately 65 minutes after launch, the 22 Starlink satellites will be deployed from the Falcon 9’s upper stage into low Earth orbit. Following this launch, there will be another Starlink mission from the West Coast at 3:23 a.m. EDT. This will be the 71st and 72nd orbital launches of the year for SpaceX, with the majority dedicated to expanding the Starlink megaconstellation.

The Starlink megaconstellation currently consists of over 4,830 operational satellites and is focused on delivering internet access to underserved areas around the world. SpaceX continues to make advancements in the field of satellite-based internet connectivity and these upcoming launches further contribute to their ambitious goals.

Źródła:

  • Source: Space.com – “SpaceX to launch 22 more Starlink satellites on record-setting used rocket tonight”

By Mampho Brescia

