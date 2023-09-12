Życie w mieście

Odkrywanie nowych technologii i mocy sztucznej inteligencji

nauka

SpaceX wystrzeli kolejną partię satelitów Starlink

ByRobert Andrzej

Września 12, 2023
SpaceX wystrzeli kolejną partię satelitów Starlink

SpaceX is preparing for another launch of its Starlink internet satellites, scheduled to take place early Tuesday. The company’s Falcon 9 rocket will lift off from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base at 2:57 a.m. EDT. The launch will be live-streamed on SpaceX’s website, with coverage starting five minutes before liftoff.

This will be the 11th launch and landing for the Falcon 9’s first-stage booster, which is expected to return to Earth and land on the company’s droneship in the Pacific Ocean about 8.5 minutes after launch. The Falcon 9’s upper stage will deploy the Starlink satellites approximately 62 minutes after liftoff.

As of now, there are already over 4,600 operational Starlink satellites in orbit, according to astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell. SpaceX plans to increase this number to as many as 42,000 in the future. The Starlink constellation aims to provide global broadband internet coverage, especially in remote and underserved areas.

This launch marks SpaceX’s 64th for this year, surpassing its record-setting 61 launches from the previous year. The company has been at the forefront of space missions in 2023, with the majority of its launches dedicated to expanding its Starlink megaconstellation.

Referencje:
– Artykuł źródłowy: [Wstaw tytuł artykułu źródłowego]
– Jonathan McDowell’s website: [Website URL]

By Robert Andrzej

Podobne post

nauka

Jak mobilność ludzkich ramion i łokci wywodzi się z schodzenia z drzewa

Września 13, 2023 Robert Andrzej
nauka

Nowe dowody sugerują potencjał wody na egzoplanecie K2-18b

Września 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
nauka

Zaskakujące odkrycie ujawnia nowy wgląd w galaktyki pierścieni polarnych

Września 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Przegapiłeś

CEO, Technologie

Odkrywanie ekscytujących funkcji iOS 17 i macOS Sonoma

Września 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou Komentarze 0
CEO, Technologie

Kody realizacji BGMI na 13 września: zdobądź ekscytujące nagrody w Battlegrounds Mobile India

Września 13, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0
newsy

Acer XV242F: nowy monitor do gier 540 Hz trafia na rynek

Września 13, 2023 Gabriela Botha Komentarze 0
newsy

iPhone 15 Pro: cena i dostępność

Września 13, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0