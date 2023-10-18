Życie w mieście

Odkrywanie nowych technologii i mocy sztucznej inteligencji

nauka

Lot przez ogromny „Labirynt Nocy” Marsa

ByMampho Brescia

Październik 18, 2023
A thrilling new video released by the European Space Agency (ESA) takes viewers on a virtual journey through Mars’ vast “Labyrinth of Night,” a system of deep valleys known as Noctis Labyrinthus. The video showcases the criss-crossing valleys, some of which are as wide as 19 miles and as deep as 5 miles, providing viewers with a unique perspective of the Martian landscape.

The video not only features the valleys but also highlights other intriguing geologic features such as craters, landslides, and sand dunes. One significant feature showcased in the video is the presence of grabens, which are indicative of plate tectonics. These grabens are areas of the Martian crust that have experienced stress and cracking due to volcanic activity.

The simulation was created using data collected by the Mars Express satellite, which has been orbiting Mars since December 2003. The mission has greatly contributed to our understanding of Mars’ geology and atmosphere. The satellite has captured high-resolution images of the Martian surface, with the ability to reveal features as small as 33 feet across.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Mars Express mission, a new mosaic image of the entire Martian globe was created using images from the satellite’s High-Resolution Stereo Camera. This camera not only captures full-color images but also provides depth information, allowing for the creation of 3D maps of the Martian surface.

The “Labyrinth of Night” video offers a fascinating glimpse into the Martian landscape and allows viewers to experience the breathtaking beauty of Mars from the comfort of their screens. It is a reminder of the incredible achievements and discoveries made possible by space exploration.

Źródła:
– Europejska Agencja Kosmiczna (ESA)
– Mars Express mission

