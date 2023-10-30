Odkryj piękno listopadowego nieba

The skies are transforming as we delve deeper into November. Not only does the sun set earlier, but it also dips further below the horizon, resulting in darker skies. With less of the sun’s rays reflecting off the Earth’s atmosphere, the contrast between the stars and the inky black background becomes more pronounced, creating a breathtaking sight. While we might perceive the sky to be teeming with millions of stars, this is not entirely true. Even on the darkest of nights, the unaided eye can only discern around 2,500 stars.

One of the most captivating constellations to observe in November is Orion, the great mythological hunter. Look towards the east horizon around 11 pm, and you will notice three bright stars forming a line. These stars represent Orion’s belt and remain visible until dawn. Additionally, Orion boasts other prominent stars such as Betelgeuse, a massive star nearing the end of its life, and Rigel, a massive star in its prime. If you follow the line of Orion’s belt downwards to the left, you will encounter Sirius, which appears to be the brightest star in both the northern and southern hemispheres due to its proximity to Earth.

As you gaze at the stars, you can’t help but notice their twinkling. This phenomenon occurs due to atmospheric turbulence caused by temperature variations. The atmosphere bends and splits starlight, resulting in twinkling brightness and color changes. Astronomers employ various techniques to mitigate the effects of twinkling, such as locating telescopes on high mountains and in dry areas. They also utilize telescopes with adaptive optics, capable of rapidly adjusting their mirrors to counteract the distortions caused by twinkling. Furthermore, astronomers employ pencil-beam lasers to create “artificial stars” and compensate for atmospheric interference.

However, to truly transcend atmospheric limitations, astronomers turn to space telescopes. By positioning telescopes a few hundred kilometers above the Earth, they can capture light from celestial objects without atmospheric disturbances. This vantage point allows for incredibly detailed and unparalleled images that cannot be obtained from ground-based observatories. It’s no wonder the Hubble Space Telescope is located in space!

November also offers celestial delights to observe. The brilliant Jupiter dominates the evening sky, while Venus graces the morning sky. On November 9, an enchanting spectacle unfolds as the crescent Moon and Venus align in the morning. Moreover, on the 24th and 25th, Jupiter will appear in proximity to the Moon after sunset. Don’t miss the annual Leonid meteor shower, peaking on the night of the 17th. While this year’s shower may not reach its maximum potential until 2034, the dark skies and a lack of moonlight offer a chance to witness approximately 15-20 meteors per hour.

So, don’t forget to look up and immerse yourself in the mesmerizing wonders of the November skies.