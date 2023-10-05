Życie w mieście

nauka

Naukowcy dostrzegają na Marsie „diabła” wysokiego na dwa kilometry

Październik 5, 2023
Scientists using NASA’s Perseverance rover on Mars have observed a fascinating phenomenon—a two-kilometre-high dust devil moving across the Martian landscape. The six-wheeled geologist robot captured images of the lower portion of the twister as part of its exploration of Jezero Crater.

Dust devils are much weaker and smaller than tornadoes on Earth, but they play a crucial role in redistributing dust across the Martian surface. Scientists study these phenomena to gain a better understanding of the Martian atmosphere and improve weather models for the planet.

By analysing imagery data, the researchers estimated that this particular dust devil was approximately four kilometres away from the rover. Its width was calculated to be around 60 metres. Although the camera frame captured only the bottom 118 metres of the swirling vortex, the scientists were able to estimate its full height using the shadow it cast.

Dust devils on Mars can grow larger than those found on Earth. While they are most prevalent during the spring and summer months, their appearance at specific locations cannot be predicted. Therefore, both Perseverance and the NASA Mars rover Curiosity constantly monitor their surroundings for dust devils, taking black-and-white images to reduce data transmission to Earth.

This recent observation of the Martian dust devil provides valuable insights into the dynamics of the Martian atmosphere. Such findings contribute to our understanding of the Red Planet’s weather patterns and the overall environmental conditions on Mars.

Source: NASA JPL-Caltech

Definicje:
– Dust devil: A weather phenomenon characterized by a swirling column of air filled with dust and debris.
– Martian atmosphere: The layers of gases surrounding the planet Mars.
– Jezero Crater: A large impact crater on Mars that was chosen as the landing site for the Perseverance rover.

Note: The original source article did not contain any images or HTML tags.

