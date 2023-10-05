Życie w mieście

Odkrywanie nowych technologii i mocy sztucznej inteligencji

nauka

Nowe badania wykazały, że wewnętrzne jądro Ziemi jest zaskakująco miękkie

ByRobert Andrzej

Październik 5, 2023
Nowe badania wykazały, że wewnętrzne jądro Ziemi jest zaskakująco miękkie

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Texas (UT) and collaborators in China has revealed that the inner core of the Earth is much more malleable than previously believed. By analyzing seismic tomography data and using lab experiments combined with AI algorithms, scientists discovered that the movement of iron atoms in the Earth’s inner core is greater than anticipated, making it softer and less rigid against shear forces.

The Earth’s inner core, located approximately 2,900km (1,802 miles) below the surface, has long been a mystery due to the inability to directly explore it. However, through seismic tomography, researchers have been able to gain insights into the internal structure of the planet.

The findings of this study have significant implications for understanding the role of the inner core in generating the Earth’s magnetic field. It could help explain why seismic measurements of the inner core indicate a softer environment than expected under high pressures. The inner core, along with the outer core, is responsible for generating the Earth’s magnetic field, which is crucial for sustaining a habitable planet.

To recreate the conditions of the inner core, scientists used a small iron plate and collected temperature, pressure, and velocity data by subjecting it to a fast-moving projectile. This data was then fed into an AI computer model, which allowed researchers to scale up the atomic configuration of the iron atoms to mimic the environment within the inner core.

Understanding the dynamic processes and evolution of the Earth’s inner core has been a challenging task, but this study provides valuable insights. It sheds light on the movement of atoms in the inner core and how energy and heat are generated at the heart of our planet.

Sources: Phys.org

By Robert Andrzej

Podobne post

nauka

Spadek emisji metanu w Los Angeles wolniejszy niż przewidywano

Październik 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
nauka

Znaczenie zarządzania preferencjami dotyczącymi zgody na pliki cookie

Październik 7, 2023 Gabriela Botha
nauka

Starożytne ślady w Nowym Meksyku dają nowy wgląd w obecność człowieka w obu Amerykach

Październik 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Przegapiłeś

nauka

Spadek emisji metanu w Los Angeles wolniejszy niż przewidywano

Październik 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou Komentarze 0
nauka

Znaczenie zarządzania preferencjami dotyczącymi zgody na pliki cookie

Październik 7, 2023 Gabriela Botha Komentarze 0
nauka

Starożytne ślady w Nowym Meksyku dają nowy wgląd w obecność człowieka w obu Amerykach

Październik 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia Komentarze 0
nauka

Nowe dowody potwierdzają wcześniejszą okupację człowieka w Ameryce Północnej

Październik 7, 2023 Gabriela Botha Komentarze 0