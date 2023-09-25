Życie w mieście

Badania naukowe sugerują, że wyginięcie ludzkości jest nieuniknione, nawet po zakończeniu wykorzystania paliw kopalnych

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Września 25, 2023
A recent scientific study has proposed that the extinction of the human species is unavoidable, even if we were to immediately cease all fossil fuel usage. The study predicts the formation of a new supercontinent, known as Pangea Ultima, in the next 250 million years.

The researchers argue that the movement of tectonic plates and continental drift will ultimately bring all land masses together, resulting in the formation of a single landmass similar to the ancient supercontinent of Pangea. This event would have significant implications for the ecosystems and climate of the Earth, leading to the eventual demise of human life.

Despite efforts to reduce carbon emissions and transition to renewable energy sources, this study suggests that such actions would not be sufficient to prevent the impending extinction. The researchers emphasize the importance of understanding the long-term geological processes and their impact on human existence.

While the formation of Pangea Ultima is a natural phenomenon that would occur over millions of years, the study serves as a reminder of the interconnectedness of Earth’s systems and the limitations of human intervention. The long-term survival of our species depends on understanding and adapting to geological changes that are beyond our immediate control.

It is crucial for scientific research to continue exploring the complex dynamics of the Earth’s geological processes. This knowledge can help inform decision-making and ensure the sustainable coexistence of both human and non-human life in the face of inevitable changes.

Źródła:
– Jonathan Chadwick. “Study suggests we would go extinct even if we stopped burning fossil fuels now.” Mail Online.

