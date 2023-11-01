Nowe odkrycie: drobny pył krzemianowy odegrał kluczową rolę w wyginięciu dinozaurów

Scientists have uncovered a groundbreaking factor that contributed to the extinction of the dinosaurs. While the giant asteroid impact has long been credited with wiping out these ancient creatures, new research reveals that fine silicate dust played a crucial role in the Earth’s devastation.

About 66 million years ago, a massive asteroid measuring at least 10 km in diameter collided with our planet. The impact released an unimaginable amount of energy, equivalent to 4.7 billion times that of the Hiroshima bomb. The aftermath painted a grim picture: shockwaves launched fish from the water, burying them under layers of mud and debris thousands of kilometers away. Wildfires raged across vast regions, while tsunamis towering over a mile high engulfed the oceans. The planet shook from mega-quakes that persisted for months. Sulfuric acid rained down, transforming oceans into acidic death traps, while sunlight was blocked by the atmospheric matter for well over a year, causing a drastic cooling effect. This cataclysmic event led to the collapse of food webs and the extinction of approximately three-quarters of all life forms on Earth.

Previous research attributed the subsequent “impact winter” to sulfur and soot particles released into the atmosphere. However, this latest study challenges that notion. Scientists examined minerals preserved in rocks at a fossil site in North Dakota, US, and made a surprising discovery. The concentration of fine silicate dust particles was much higher than initially anticipated. When inputted into a climate model, these particles were found to have lingered in the atmosphere for up to 15 years after the impact, causing a significant cooling of the Earth’s surface, up to a remarkable 15 °C (27 °F). This stands as a profound climate shift, especially when considering the projected consequences of a mere 2 °C (3.6 °F) of global warming.

This finding sheds new light on the devastating consequences of an impact of this magnitude. It emphasizes the importance of continued monitoring of the skies to protect our planet from future cosmic threats. Every new revelation adds to our understanding of the catastrophic event that wiped out the dinosaurs and reshaped the course of life on Earth.

