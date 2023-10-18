Życie w mieście

Odkrywanie nowych technologii i mocy sztucznej inteligencji

nauka

Grafen wykazuje wyjątkowe właściwości elektroniczne po ułożeniu w pięciu warstwach

ByRobert Andrzej

Październik 18, 2023
Grafen wykazuje wyjątkowe właściwości elektroniczne po ułożeniu w pięciu warstwach

A recent study from MIT has uncovered new electronic behavior in graphene when it is stacked in layers. Graphene, a one-atom-thick layer of carbon, is known for its strength and conductivity, and this new finding could lead to even more potential applications for the material.

The study found that stacking graphene in five layers in a specific pattern creates a “multiferroic” state, where it exhibits both unconventional magnetism and a specific type of electronic behavior. Multiferroic materials are rare and have the potential to be used in electronics to increase the speed of hard drives while reducing energy costs. Traditional magnetic hard drives rely on electric currents to switch microscopic magnets that represent binary data. However, if storage devices were made with multiferroic materials like stacked graphene, these magnets could be switched more efficiently and with less energy.

The researchers also discovered two unique properties of the layered graphene. Firstly, the electrons in the graphene coordinated their orbital motion, similar to planets circling in the same direction. Additionally, the electrons settled into electronic “valleys,” the lowest energy states available to them, and preferred to settle in one valley over the other. This coordination and preference for one valley is only observed in five-layer graphene.

The team was able to control both the magnetism and electronic properties of the graphene layers. This new discovery, which they called “ferro-valleytricity,” offers new insight into the behavior of graphene and opens up possibilities for designing more efficient storage devices.

Źródła:
– Badanie MIT

By Robert Andrzej

Podobne post

nauka

Badania pokazują, że czarne dziury mogą istnieć w idealnie zrównoważonych parach

Październik 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
nauka

Podróż do psychiki asteroidy 16: odkrywanie narodzin Układu Słonecznego

Październik 20, 2023 Robert Andrzej
nauka

Czaszka nietoperza sprzed 50 milionów lat zapewnia nowy wgląd w wczesną ewolucję nietoperza

Październik 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Przegapiłeś

nauka

Badania pokazują, że czarne dziury mogą istnieć w idealnie zrównoważonych parach

Październik 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou Komentarze 0
nauka

Podróż do psychiki asteroidy 16: odkrywanie narodzin Układu Słonecznego

Październik 20, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0
nauka

Czaszka nietoperza sprzed 50 milionów lat zapewnia nowy wgląd w wczesną ewolucję nietoperza

Październik 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia Komentarze 0
nauka

Młode rozgwiazdy z korony cierniowej są w stanie wytrzymać fale upałów, stanowiąc większe zagrożenie dla raf koralowych

Październik 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia Komentarze 0