Badania pokazują, że nowy antybiotyk Clovibactin daje nadzieję w walce z superbakteriami

Researchers from the University of Bonn, in collaboration with institutions in the USA and the Netherlands, have discovered a new antibiotic called Clovibactin. Derived from a soil bacterium, Clovibactin has shown to be highly effective in attacking the cell walls of bacteria, including multi-resistant “superbugs.” This breakthrough discovery offers hope in the battle against antibiotic resistance.

The rise of bacterial pathogens with resistance poses a significant threat to global health. Many common antibiotics are becoming ineffective against infectious diseases, leading scientists on a quest to find new potent compounds. The team of researchers involved in this study sought to address this urgent need by investigating Clovibactin.

Clovibactin, derived from the soil bacterium Eleftheria terrae subspecies carolina, has a unique mechanism of action. It blocks essential building blocks of bacterial cell walls, causing their destruction and ultimately killing the bacteria. The antibiotic binds to these building blocks with unusual intensity, making it highly effective against a wide range of bacteria.

By deciphering the mode of action of Clovibactin, the researchers have shed light on its potential and unique properties. The antibiotic not only attacks the bacterial cell wall but also forms supramolecular filamentous structures that further damage the target structures of bacteria. Additionally, it stimulates the release of certain enzymes in bacteria, which dissolve their own cell envelope. These combined mechanisms make Clovibactin highly resilient to resistance.

While the discovery holds promise, the researchers caution that further research is needed before Clovibactin can be made commercially available. However, the results of this study, published in the journal Cell, pave the way for future investigations into enhancing the effectiveness of this new antibiotic.

