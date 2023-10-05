Życie w mieście

Odkrywanie nowych technologii i mocy sztucznej inteligencji

nauka

Nowa technika łączy metody obrazowania w celu wizualizacji procesów wewnątrzkomórkowych

ByRobert Andrzej

Październik 5, 2023
Nowa technika łączy metody obrazowania w celu wizualizacji procesów wewnątrzkomórkowych

A team of researchers led by Peter Dahlberg at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory is developing a technique that combines the imaging methods of cryogenic electron tomography (cryo-ET) and super-resolution fluorescence microscopy to visualize intracellular processes in high detail. Dahlberg aims to merge the advantages of both techniques, allowing for the identification of specific biomolecules and a comprehensive view of their cellular context.

Super-resolution fluorescence microscopy is effective at tracking individual molecules, but it lacks information about the surrounding cellular environment. Cryo-ET, on the other hand, provides high-resolution images of cells but cannot pinpoint and track individual molecules. Dahlberg’s technique, called “super-resolved cryogenic correlative light and electron tomography,” addresses this limitation by overlaying images obtained through both methods to provide a clear visualization of the target molecule and its surroundings.

However, combining these techniques requires significant optimization and modifications to the microscope. Dahlberg and his team have been working on improving a focused ion beam milling system with an attached scanning electron microscope (FIB-SEM) to overcome challenges such as flash-freezing cells on a small grid and ensuring the compatibility of both imaging methods.

To accomplish this, Dahlberg has modified the FIB-SEM by adding an optical microscope. This modification allows for the collection of fluorescence microscopy data without having to move the grid, thus minimizing potential damage and contamination.

The team has already used this technique to study the behavior of proteins within Caulobacter crescentus bacterial cells, which undergo asymmetric division. The results have provided valuable insights into intracellular processes and have the potential to shed light on similar mechanisms in human cells.

Dahlberg and his team are excited to fully utilize the modified microscope and continue advancing the technique. By combining cryo-ET and super-resolution fluorescence microscopy, they aim to unravel the mysteries of molecular machines that drive fundamental cellular processes.

Source: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2020), DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2001849117

By Robert Andrzej

Podobne post

nauka

Znaczenie zgody na pliki cookie i prywatności w marketingu internetowym

Październik 7, 2023 Robert Andrzej
nauka

Kosmiczne Klify: Odsłonięcie ukrytych narodzin gwiazd

Październik 7, 2023 Robert Andrzej
nauka

Następny cel łazika Perseverance: Jurabi Point

Październik 7, 2023 Gabriela Botha

Przegapiłeś

nauka

Znaczenie zgody na pliki cookie i prywatności w marketingu internetowym

Październik 7, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0
nauka

Kosmiczne Klify: Odsłonięcie ukrytych narodzin gwiazd

Październik 7, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0
nauka

Następny cel łazika Perseverance: Jurabi Point

Październik 7, 2023 Gabriela Botha Komentarze 0
nauka

Kosmiczny Teleskop Jamesa Webba ujawnia zaskakujące odkrycia dotyczące wczesnych galaktyk

Październik 7, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0