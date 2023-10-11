W rosyjskim module na Międzynarodowej Stacji Kosmicznej doszło do wycieku płynu chłodzącego

Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, announced on Monday that a coolant leak was detected in its Nauka module attached to the International Space Station (ISS). The leak specifically affected a backup cooling system used to regulate temperatures onboard the ISS. Roscosmos assured that both the crew and the station were not in immediate danger. Astronauts are currently assessing the situation and finding a solution to resolve the issue.

Gene Editing Shows Potential in Protecting Chickens from Bird Flu

Researchers in the UK have discovered that gene editing can offer partial protection against bird flu in chickens. Highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, has caused significant damage to poultry populations globally since 2022. This breakthrough in gene editing provides a new strategy to mitigate the spread of the deadly virus. By modifying the chickens’ genes, scientists were able to partially shield them from bird flu infections. The findings could have implications for poultry production and help prevent further outbreaks of this devastating disease.

India’s Gaganyaan Mission to Conduct Key Test on October 21

India’s ambitious space mission, Gaganyaan, will undertake a crucial test on October 21. The test involves launching an empty module into outer space and successfully returning it to Earth. The final mission is scheduled for next year and will cost an estimated 90.23 billion Indian rupees ($1.08 billion). It will mark India’s first crewed space mission and involves launching a human-habitable space capsule with a crew of three to an orbit of 400 km (250 miles) before a safe return to Indian waters. Gaganyaan represents a significant milestone in India’s growing space program.

Ancient Solar Storm Revealed Through Tree Rings in French Alps

An analysis of annual growth rings in ancient Scots pine trees in the Southern French Alps has uncovered evidence of the largest-known solar storm. This solar storm, which occurred approximately 14,300 years ago, would have caused severe disruption to modern technology had it occurred in present times. The storm involved the sun emitting a massive burst of energetic particles into space. Researchers observed a significant increase in radiocarbon, a carbon isotope, in the growth rings of the tree remains near the Drouzet River. This discovery sheds light on the potential impact of solar storms and their historical occurrence.

Źródła:

– Russian module coolant leak: Roscosmos

– Gene editing and bird flu: Study in the UK

– India’s Gaganyaan mission: Deputy Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh

– Ancient solar storm: Researchers from multiple institutions.