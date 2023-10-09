Życie w mieście

Odkrywanie nowych technologii i mocy sztucznej inteligencji

nauka

Rosyjska Agencja Kosmiczna zgłasza wyciek z układu chłodzenia modułu ISS

ByRobert Andrzej

Październik 9, 2023
Rosyjska Agencja Kosmiczna zgłasza wyciek z układu chłodzenia modułu ISS

Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, has announced that the multipurpose Nauka module attached to the International Space Station (ISS) has experienced a leak in its backup cooling system. This system plays a crucial role in regulating onboard temperatures for astronauts. However, the agency has assured that the crew and the station are not in any immediate danger.

Roscosmos revealed the incident in a statement posted on Telegram, stating that astronauts are currently evaluating the extent of the leak. This is not the first time the Russian space program has dealt with leaks in space. In late 2020, a leak occurred in a Soyuz crew capsule, resulting in the replacement of the spacecraft and a delayed return trip for the crew. Months later, a Russian Progress cargo spacecraft also experienced a coolant leak.

NASA, responsible for managing the ISS in partnership with Russia, has not provided any immediate comments or updates regarding this latest incident. However, it is expected that they will collaborate with Roscosmos to address and resolve the issue.

Space agencies prioritize the safety and well-being of their astronauts, and any incident involving leaks or malfunctions must be thoroughly investigated to ensure the integrity of the space station. These incidents highlight the challenges and risks involved in operating and maintaining complex systems in a microgravity environment.

Źródła:
– “Russia’s space agency says software glitch, short circuit or foreign object may have caused module damage” – Reuters (source of original article)

By Robert Andrzej

Podobne post

nauka

Zrozumienie znaczenia plików cookie dla prywatności w Internecie

Październik 11, 2023 Gabriela Botha
nauka

Kruchość czujników środowiskowych w obszarach wysokiego ryzyka

Październik 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
nauka

Wystrzelenie statku kosmicznego Psyche przez NASA może zostać opóźnione z powodu złej pogody

Październik 11, 2023 Gabriela Botha

Przegapiłeś

nauka

Zrozumienie znaczenia plików cookie dla prywatności w Internecie

Październik 11, 2023 Gabriela Botha Komentarze 0
nauka

Kruchość czujników środowiskowych w obszarach wysokiego ryzyka

Październik 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia Komentarze 0
nauka

Wystrzelenie statku kosmicznego Psyche przez NASA może zostać opóźnione z powodu złej pogody

Październik 11, 2023 Gabriela Botha Komentarze 0
nauka

NASA odkryła bliską Ziemi asteroidę 2023 TF4

Październik 11, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0