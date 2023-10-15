The skies darkened, the shadows on the ground turned crescent-shaped, and the crowds erupted in cheers. The western parts of the United States were treated to a rare and mesmerizing sight on Saturday: a “ring of fire” eclipse of the sun. This celestial event captivated spectators along its narrow path, providing a stunning show that left many in awe.

The eclipse coincided with the annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, adding an extra layer of excitement to the festivities. Balloons lifted off during a mass ascension shortly after dawn, followed by the eclipse a couple of hours later. The event organizers had prepared 80,000 pairs of view glasses for the massive crowd, and some pilots even used their propane burners to shoot flames upward in unison.

Unlike a total solar eclipse, where the moon completely covers the sun, a ring of fire eclipse leaves a bright, blazing border when the moon aligns with the sun and Earth. The path of Saturday’s eclipse passed through Oregon, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, and Texas, with a sliver of California, Arizona, and Colorado. The event brought eclipse watchers from all over the United States to remote corners of the country, eager to witness this rare phenomenon.

One such location was Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah, where spectators embarked on a pre-dawn hike to secure the best vantage point. As the ring of fire formed, cheers echoed through the canyons, creating a sense of unity and awe among the observers. For many, this was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that reminded them of the wonders of nature and their place in the universe.

While the small towns and cities along the eclipse path expressed a mix of excitement and concerns about the weather and overwhelming visitor numbers, the event undoubtedly brought joy and wonder to both locals and travelers. This “Ring of Fire” eclipse was just a taste of the cosmic spectacle to come, with a total solar eclipse scheduled to crisscross the United States in April of next year.

Definicje:

– “Ring of Fire” eclipse: A type of solar eclipse in which the moon aligns with the sun and Earth, leaving a bright, blazing border around the moon.

– Total solar eclipse: A solar eclipse in which the moon completely covers the sun, plunging the area into darkness.

Źródła:

– Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

– Bryce Canyon National Park

Uwaga: artykuł źródłowy nie zawiera żadnych adresów URL do konkretnych źródeł.