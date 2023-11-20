Nowy artykuł: Badanie roli gatunków mikoryzowych w sekwestracji węgla w lasach

In a recent study published in Nature Climate Change, researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) have uncovered the intricate relationship between mycorrhizal species and the sequestration of carbon in forest ecosystems. Led by Prof. Zhu Jiaojun, the team investigated the impact of global change drivers, such as nitrogen deposition and warming, on the trade-off between plant biomass and soil carbon accumulation.

Forests are vital carbon reservoirs, storing approximately 80% of terrestrial carbon. The two most common types of mycorrhizal fungi found in forest ecosystems are arbuscular mycorrhizal (AM) and ectomycorrhizal (ECM) fungi. The specific association between plants and these mycorrhizal types plays a crucial role in forest carbon cycling, influencing plant growth, nutrient acquisition, and soil carbon storage.

Previous research conducted by Zhu’s team focused on below-ground carbon accumulation in AM and ECM forests, revealing that AM-dominated forests had 25% higher below-ground carbon stocks compared to ECM-dominated forests. However, the effects of mycorrhizal associations on carbon distribution among trees under global change remained unclear.

To shed light on this matter, the researchers collected extensive data on forest biomass, soil carbon, and environmental factors in the presence of global change drivers. They observed that plant biomass increased by 17.9%–31.4% under these drivers, while soil carbon stocks exhibited variation depending on the specific global change factors. Notably, soil carbon stocks increased by 7.8% under elevated CO2 levels due to enhanced root biomass and microbial activity. Conversely, soil carbon stocks did not significantly change under nitrogen deposition and warming, attributed to soil acidification and the priming effect.

Further analysis incorporated the division of tree species into AM and ECM trees. These distinctions were made based on the different nutrient uptake capabilities of AM and ECM fungi. The researchers discovered that plant biomass and soil carbon stocks exhibited greater increases under elevated CO2 compared to nitrogen deposition and warming. Additionally, soil carbon stocks were found to be dependent on mycorrhizal associations, decreasing in forests dominated by AM tree species and increasing in forests dominated by ECM tree species under nitrogen deposition and warming.

The findings highlight the critical role of mycorrhizal associations in forest ecosystems, specifically in regulating soil carbon stocks in response to global change. Moreover, they underscore the importance of considering mycorrhizal species in global forest carbon models, providing valuable insights into plant-soil carbon allocation strategies in the face of environmental transformations.

Najczęściej zadawane pytania (FAQ)

1. What are mycorrhizal fungi?

Mycorrhizal fungi are symbiotic fungi that establish mutually beneficial relationships with plant roots. They enhance nutrient uptake in plants and contribute to overall ecosystem health.

2. What is the difference between arbuscular mycorrhizal (AM) and ectomycorrhizal (ECM) fungi?

AM fungi penetrate the roots of most plant species, forming arbuscules that facilitate nutrient exchange. On the other hand, ECM fungi form a sheath around the plant roots, promoting nutrient uptake in certain tree species.

3. How do mycorrhizal associations affect carbon sequestration in forests?

The type of mycorrhizal association influences plant growth, nutrient acquisition, and soil carbon storage. Different mycorrhizal associations can lead to divergent responses to global change drivers, affecting carbon distribution among trees in forest ecosystems.

4. Why are soil carbon stocks important?

Soil carbon stocks play a crucial role in mitigating climate change by sequestering carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Understanding the factors that influence soil carbon storage is vital for developing effective strategies for carbon management.