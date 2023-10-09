Życie w mieście

nauka

Geolog odkrywa ogromną zaginioną płytę tektoniczną

ByMampho Brescia

Październik 9, 2023
Geologist Suzanna van de Lagemaat from Utrecht University has reconstructed a previously unknown tectonic plate that was once a quarter the size of the Pacific Ocean. The existence of this plate, called Pontus, was predicted by her colleagues over a decade ago based on fragments of old tectonic plates found deep in the Earth’s mantle. Through field research and detailed investigations of mountain belts in various locations, including Japan, Borneo, the Philippines, New Guinea, and New Zealand, Van de Lagemaat reconstructed the lost plate.

One surprising discovery was that remnants of Pontus were found on northern Borneo, confirming its existence. Van de Lagemaat’s research also revealed that Pontus was part of a single coherent plate tectonic system that stretched from southern Japan to New Zealand for at least 150 million years. This finding is significant in the field of plate tectonics.

Understanding the movements of tectonic plates is crucial for understanding the Earth’s geological history, including changes in paleogeography, climate, and the distribution of rare metals. However, large oceanic plates from the past have disappeared into the Earth’s mantle through subduction, leaving behind only fragments of rock in mountain belts.

Van de Lagemaat’s research involved reconstructing the movements of current plates in the western Pacific region. Geological data and magnetic lab research on rocks found on northern Borneo indicated that they were remnants of the Pontus plate.

The existence of Pontus was confirmed through geological anomalies identified by seismographs. When earthquakes send waves through the Earth’s interior, disruptions in the signals can indicate the presence of anomalies in the mantle, such as fragments of tectonic plates.

The discovery of Pontus and its reconstruction provide new insights into the history and dynamics of Earth’s tectonic plates.

