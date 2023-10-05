Życie w mieście

Odkrywanie nowych technologii i mocy sztucznej inteligencji

nauka

Stare gwiazdy wykazują brak gorących jowiszów

ByRobert Andrzej

Październik 5, 2023
Stare gwiazdy wykazują brak gorących jowiszów

Researchers have discovered that hot Jupiters, gas giants that orbit their star in a matter of days, are not common around older sun-like stars. The study, which analyzed a sample of 382 sun-like stars, found that younger stars were more likely to have hot Jupiters than older stars. The researchers created a Bayesian model based on their sample and found that the occurrence rate of hot Jupiters decreases around the midlife of the star, suggesting that their orbits destabilize over time, leading them to be consumed by their star.

This finding helps explain why our solar system does not have a hot Jupiter. While hot Jupiters are common overall, they are rare around middle-aged stars like our sun. The study also highlights the uniqueness of our solar system, as sun-like stars are relatively rare in the universe, and most planets orbit red dwarf stars.

The research has shed light on the types of exoplanets found in different stellar systems. As our understanding of planetary systems expands, we may discover more star systems similar to ours, which will help us better understand the wide variety of planets that exist.

Źródło: Wszechświat dzisiaj

By Robert Andrzej

Podobne post

nauka

Znaczenie zgody na pliki cookie i prywatności w marketingu internetowym

Październik 7, 2023 Robert Andrzej
nauka

Kosmiczne Klify: Odsłonięcie ukrytych narodzin gwiazd

Październik 7, 2023 Robert Andrzej
nauka

Następny cel łazika Perseverance: Jurabi Point

Październik 7, 2023 Gabriela Botha

Przegapiłeś

nauka

Znaczenie zgody na pliki cookie i prywatności w marketingu internetowym

Październik 7, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0
nauka

Kosmiczne Klify: Odsłonięcie ukrytych narodzin gwiazd

Październik 7, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0
nauka

Następny cel łazika Perseverance: Jurabi Point

Październik 7, 2023 Gabriela Botha Komentarze 0
nauka

Kosmiczny Teleskop Jamesa Webba ujawnia zaskakujące odkrycia dotyczące wczesnych galaktyk

Październik 7, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0