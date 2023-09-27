A recent study published in The Astrophysical Journal has used supercomputer simulations to provide an explanation for the origin of Saturn’s rings. The research, conducted by NASA, Durham University, and Glasgow University, suggests that the rings could have formed from the debris of two smaller icy moons that collided and shattered a few hundred million years ago. These progenitor moons would have been similar in size to Saturn’s current moons, Dione and Rhea. Some of the debris from this collision may have also contributed to the formation of Saturn’s present-day moons.

This new insight into the origins of Saturn’s rings was made possible by the data collected by the Cassini spacecraft, which spent 13 years studying Saturn and its systems. Cassini’s measurements showed that the rings are primarily composed of ice and have accumulated very little dust since their formation. This indicates that the rings formed relatively recently in the solar system’s history.

To further investigate the formation of the rings, the research team used the COSMA supercomputer at Durham University’s DiRAC facility. They conducted hydrodynamical simulations at a resolution more than 100 times higher than previous studies. By modeling different collisions between precursor moons, the researchers gained valuable insights into the history of Saturn’s system.

The simulations revealed that an impact between icy moons could have sent enough material near Saturn to form the rings. This scenario naturally leads to the creation of ice-rich rings, as the rock in the core of the colliding bodies is dispersed less widely than the overlying ice. These findings support the idea that the rings originated from a collision between two moons, rather than from other alternative explanations.

By simulating various collision scenarios, the researchers determined that a wide range of impacts could scatter the right amount of ice into Saturn’s Roche limit. This is the region where a planet’s gravitational force can disintegrate larger bodies of rock or ice. The scattered ice could then settle into rings as icy as those observed around Saturn today.

Dr. Jacob Kegerreis, a research scientist at NASA’s Ames Research Center, highlighted the significance of these simulations for understanding the Saturn system. He emphasized that there is much still unknown about Saturn and its moons, including the possibility of environments suitable for life. The new simulations provide a detailed exploration of the system’s evolution, shedding light on the geological youth of Saturn’s rings.

Overall, this study offers compelling evidence that Saturn’s rings and moons resulted from a massive collision in the relatively recent history of the solar system. The supercomputer simulations have provided valuable insights into the formation of these celestial features, contributing to our understanding of the dynamics and evolution of Saturn’s system.

Źródło:

– L. F. A. Teodoro et al, A Recent Impact Origin of Saturn’s Rings and Mid-sized Moons, The Astrophysical Journal (2023).