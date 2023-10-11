Życie w mieście

Odkrywanie nowych technologii i mocy sztucznej inteligencji

nauka

Badacz z Uniwersytetu Alberty opracowuje innowacyjne metody przekształcania CO2 i gliceryny w materiały o wartości dodanej

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Październik 11, 2023
Badacz z Uniwersytetu Alberty opracowuje innowacyjne metody przekształcania CO2 i gliceryny w materiały o wartości dodanej

A researcher from the University of Alberta in Canada has developed two innovative methods to convert carbon dioxide (CO2) and glycerol into value-added materials. These methods have the potential to decarbonize various sectors, including automotive, electronic, clothing, adhesives, packaging, solvents, and pharmaceuticals.

One of the processes focuses on converting CO2 into methanol, which holds promise as a method of transporting and storing hydrogen in liquid form. However, water can deactivate the catalyst required for this transformation. The researcher, Yanet Rodriguez Herrero, has developed a process to prepare a stable catalyst that repels water, allowing it to work effectively at low pressure and temperature. This not only makes the conversion process less energy-intensive but also more economically efficient.

The second process developed by Herrero aims to convert glycerol, a byproduct of biodiesel production, into monomers. These monomers are essential for creating polymers, which are necessary for producing biopolymers used in the consolidation of fluid fine tailings. This conversion process not only helps meet the increasing demand for biofuels but also offers a solution for managing excessive crude glycerol, thereby reducing environmental threats.

Both processes show promising benefits to various industries, including energy, hydrogen, biofuel, food, and chemical industries. By providing sustainable alternatives for creating value-added products, these methods offer a win-win situation economically and environmentally.

Source: University of Alberta, Canada

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Podobne post

nauka

The Changing Landscape of the Autistic Online Community

Październik 14, 2023 Gabriela Botha
nauka

The Spectacle of the Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse

Październik 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
nauka

Diament: król twardości, ale czy jest coś trudniejszego?

Październik 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Przegapiłeś

nauka

The Changing Landscape of the Autistic Online Community

Październik 14, 2023 Gabriela Botha Komentarze 0
nauka

The Spectacle of the Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse

Październik 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia Komentarze 0
nauka

Diament: król twardości, ale czy jest coś trudniejszego?

Październik 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou Komentarze 0
nauka

Oszałamiające wydarzenie na niebie: obrączkowe zaćmienie słońca, które ozdobi niebo

Październik 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou Komentarze 0