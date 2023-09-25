Życie w mieście

Odkrywanie nowych technologii i mocy sztucznej inteligencji

nauka

Sonda słoneczna Parker NASA bada potężny koronalny wyrzut masy

ByRobert Andrzej

Września 25, 2023
Sonda słoneczna Parker NASA bada potężny koronalny wyrzut masy

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has made history by safely flying through one of the most powerful coronal mass ejections (CMEs) ever recorded. Launched in 2018, the probe was specifically designed to study our local star, the Sun. Just two months after its launch, it broke the record for the closest approach to the Sun by a spacecraft. Equipped with a solar shield, the probe has come within 8.5 million kilometers (5.3 million miles) of the Sun’s surface and is expected to break this record as it continues its mission.

In September 2022, the Parker Solar Probe flew directly into a CME and remained within the plasma for a few days. This provided researchers with valuable data on the interaction between a CME and the cosmic dust and debris present in our solar system, a phenomenon that was previously only theorized. The CME displaced the cosmic debris up to a distance of approximately 9.6 million kilometers (6 million miles), but the void it created was quickly refilled. Understanding how CMEs propagate through the interplanetary medium will contribute to predicting and tracking potentially dangerous space weather.

The mission of the Parker Solar Probe has been eventful, with recent data improving our understanding of high-speed solar winds. As the probe moves closer to the Sun over the next two years, more discoveries are expected to come from this groundbreaking mission.

Źródła:
– Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL)

By Robert Andrzej

Podobne post

nauka

Przełom w badaniach wymarłych gatunków: wielowiekowe sekwencjonowanie RNA z okazu tygrysa tasmańskiego

Września 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
nauka

Asteroida 2023 SF6: bliskie spotkanie z Ziemią

Września 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
nauka

Przełomowe centrum na Uniwersytecie Kolorado w Boulder ma na celu ulepszenie prognozowania pogody kosmicznej

Września 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Przegapiłeś

nauka

Przełom w badaniach wymarłych gatunków: wielowiekowe sekwencjonowanie RNA z okazu tygrysa tasmańskiego

Września 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia Komentarze 0
nauka

Asteroida 2023 SF6: bliskie spotkanie z Ziemią

Września 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia Komentarze 0
nauka

Przełomowe centrum na Uniwersytecie Kolorado w Boulder ma na celu ulepszenie prognozowania pogody kosmicznej

Września 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou Komentarze 0
nauka

Neuronaukowcy ścierają się wokół zintegrowanej teorii informacji

Września 27, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0