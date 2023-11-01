NASA’s Lucy spacecraft has embarked on an extraordinary mission to explore a group of uncharted asteroids known as the Trojans. On its way to Jupiter, Lucy encountered its first asteroid, Dinkinesh, as part of a dry run to test its instruments. Dinkinesh, a half-mile across, is one of the smallest asteroids on Lucy’s roster.

The Trojans, swarms of asteroids orbiting near Jupiter, are believed to be remnants from the early days of the solar system. Lucy will survey and study these celestial objects, which are considered to be time capsules that hold vital clues about our cosmic origins.

Over the course of its journey, Lucy will fly by eight Trojans that can vary in size from 10 to 100 times larger than Dinkinesh. The spacecraft is expected to encounter the final two asteroids in 2033. The mission, valued at nearly $1 billion, was launched by NASA two years ago and derives its name from the famous fossil, “Lucy,” an ancient human ancestor discovered in Ethiopia in the 1970s.

Despite a minor setback with one of the solar wings remaining loose, causing complications during the mission, flight controllers are confident that it will not hinder Lucy’s objectives. The spacecraft will still be able to capture essential data and images necessary for its scientific exploration.

In September, NASA achieved a significant milestone in its asteroid exploration efforts by collecting samples of rubble from an asteroid. The agency followed up this success in October by launching a spacecraft to study a metal-rich asteroid named Psyche. While those missions involved sample collection, Lucy’s primary focus is to conduct extensive study and surveying without the collection of extraterrestrial materials.

This encounter with Dinkinesh provides researchers with an unprecedented opportunity to study this enigmatic asteroid, whose previous observations were limited to unresolved images. Scientists are excited about the scientific insights and potential breakthroughs that will emerge from analyzing the data and images returned by Lucy.

