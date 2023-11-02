NASA’s Lucy spacecraft has embarked on an exciting journey to Jupiter, encountering its first asteroid, Dinkinesh, along the way. This landmark event marks the beginning of Lucy’s mission to explore and study the enigmatic Trojan asteroids, which are remnants of the early solar system. The spacecraft’s recent encounter with Dinkinesh provided an opportunity to test its instruments and pave the way for future encounters with larger and more captivating asteroids.

Dinkinesh, measuring a mere half-mile across, is believed to be the smallest asteroid on Lucy’s tour. Its significance lies in the fact that it serves as a precursor to the Trojans, a group of unexplored asteroids clustered near Jupiter. The Trojans are considered time capsules that can shed light on the formation and evolution of our solar system.

Over the course of its mission, Lucy will pass by eight Trojans, which are estimated to be 10 to 100 times bigger than Dinkinesh. These encounters, scheduled to take place in the coming years, promise groundbreaking discoveries and valuable insights into the early history of the solar system.

Named after the famous 3.2 million-year-old fossil, Lucy, NASA’s spacecraft aims to unravel the mysteries of our cosmic origins. Although one of its solar wings remains loose, Lucy’s mission is expected to proceed smoothly as it navigates its way through the vastness of space.

Unlike previous asteroid missions that involved sample collection, Lucy’s primary objective is to study these celestial bodies through close flybys. This unique approach will enable scientists to gather crucial data without the need for physical contact.

The recent flyby of Dinkinesh is just the beginning of Lucy’s groundbreaking endeavor. In the near future, the spacecraft will pass by an asteroid named after one of the discoverers of the fossil Lucy: Donald Johanson. With each encounter, Lucy will inch closer to unraveling the secrets of our solar system’s ancient past.

FAQ:

Źródła: NASA (nasa.gov)