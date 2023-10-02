Życie w mieście

Odkrywanie nowych technologii i mocy sztucznej inteligencji

nauka

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope Captures Stunning Image of Bright Protostellar Jets

ByMampho Brescia

Październik 2, 2023
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope Captures Stunning Image of Bright Protostellar Jets

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has once again amazed us with its breathtaking images of space. Its recent image showcases the radiant lights of bright protostellar jets, leaving viewers hooked and thrilled. The image captured by the telescope shows the G35.2-0.7N region, which is known for high-mass star formation.

The stars that originate in this region are exceptionally large and have the potential to become devastating supernovae. The image reveals a B-type star, the second most massive type of star, sending out a powerful jet of light towards us, creating an incredible display.

These luminous protostellar jets are formed by streams of matter ejected from protostars. Known as collimated beams, these jets stretch out far without spreading much, reducing distortion. This rare phenomenon was captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, showcasing the wonders of these massive stars.

To capture the image of the powerful protostellar jet, the Hubble Space Telescope utilized the Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3). This camera is designed to capture distant galaxies, stellar systems, space objects, and exoplanets. Equipped with channels for ultraviolet and visible light as well as near-infrared, the WFC3 is the main camera of the Hubble Space Telescope.

The Hubble Space Telescope is a solar-powered instrument that orbits about 547 kilometers above Earth, capturing amazing vistas in space. It has the capability to take photos dating back billions of years. Since its launch, the Hubble telescope has made over one million observations, providing valuable insights into the age and size of the universe.

Sources: Science Daily, NASA

By Mampho Brescia

Podobne post

nauka

Odkryto nową metodę energooszczędnej produkcji mocznika

Październik 5, 2023 Robert Andrzej
nauka

Starożytna technika architektoniczna inspiruje nowe podejście do poprawy wydajności konstrukcji metalowo-organicznych

Październik 5, 2023 Robert Andrzej
nauka

Znaczenie zarządzania preferencjami dotyczącymi plików cookie dla spersonalizowanego korzystania z Internetu

Październik 5, 2023 Robert Andrzej

Przegapiłeś

nauka

Odkryto nową metodę energooszczędnej produkcji mocznika

Październik 5, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0
nauka

Starożytna technika architektoniczna inspiruje nowe podejście do poprawy wydajności konstrukcji metalowo-organicznych

Październik 5, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0
nauka

Znaczenie zarządzania preferencjami dotyczącymi plików cookie dla spersonalizowanego korzystania z Internetu

Październik 5, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0
nauka

Południowokoreańscy naukowcy protestują przeciwko proponowanym przez rząd cięciom w budżecie na badania

Październik 5, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0