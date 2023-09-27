Życie w mieście

Odkrywanie nowych technologii i mocy sztucznej inteligencji

nauka

Astronauta NASA Frank Rubio powraca na Ziemię po rocznej misji na Międzynarodowej Stacji Kosmicznej

ByGabriela Botha

Września 27, 2023
Astronauta NASA Frank Rubio powraca na Ziemię po rocznej misji na Międzynarodowej Stacji Kosmicznej

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, along with his Russian crewmates Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, successfully landed in Kazakhstan after completing a record-breaking 371-day mission at the International Space Station (ISS). This mission marks the longest single spaceflight ever undertaken by an American astronaut.

Rubio, a US Army lieutenant colonel, was initially scheduled to spend six months in orbit. However, three months into his mission, the Soyuz spacecraft he was aboard started leaking coolant due to a micrometeoroid impact. To ensure the crew’s safety, a replacement Soyuz was sent to the ISS, extending Rubio’s stay in space for over a year.

On the final leg of their journey back to Earth, Rubio and his crewmates boarded the Soyuz MS-23 return vehicle, undocked from the space station, and descended into the Earth’s atmosphere. The capsule landed safely on the plains of Kazakhstan, where a Russian recovery team met them and assisted them out of the spacecraft.

Rubio expressed his joy at being back on Earth and eagerly anticipated reuniting with his family. He acknowledged the challenges of re-adapting to Earth’s gravity after spending such a long time in microgravity. Astronauts often experience changes in bone and muscle mass, degraded eyesight, and weakened immune systems during spaceflights. Rubio expects it to take anywhere from two to six months for his body to fully readjust.

As NASA continues to monitor Rubio’s recovery, scientists will gather valuable data on how prolonged space missions affect the human body. Rubio’s successful return further solidifies the collaborative efforts between NASA and Roscosmos, allowing continued transportation of astronauts to and from the ISS.

Źródła:
– NASA/Bill Ingalls

By Gabriela Botha

Podobne post

nauka

Instrument naukowy w module Chandrayaan-3 wysyła wystarczające dane do przyszłych badań egzoplanet

Września 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
nauka

Chandrayaan-3: Nadzieja gaśnie dla Vikrama Landera i Pragyana Rovera

Września 28, 2023 Robert Andrzej
nauka

Obserwacje JWST sugerują, że zanieczyszczenia gwiazdowe zakłócają pomiary egzoplanety TRAPPIST-1b

Września 28, 2023 Gabriela Botha

Przegapiłeś

nauka

Instrument naukowy w module Chandrayaan-3 wysyła wystarczające dane do przyszłych badań egzoplanet

Września 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou Komentarze 0
nauka

Chandrayaan-3: Nadzieja gaśnie dla Vikrama Landera i Pragyana Rovera

Września 28, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0
nauka

Obserwacje JWST sugerują, że zanieczyszczenia gwiazdowe zakłócają pomiary egzoplanety TRAPPIST-1b

Września 28, 2023 Gabriela Botha Komentarze 0
nauka

Kolejne bliskie połączenie: asteroida 2023 SW6 zbliża się do Ziemi

Września 28, 2023 Gabriela Botha Komentarze 0