Życie w mieście

Odkrywanie nowych technologii i mocy sztucznej inteligencji

nauka

Gwiżdżące dźwięki magnetosfery Merkurego

ByMampho Brescia

Październik 17, 2023
Gwiżdżące dźwięki magnetosfery Merkurego

Scientists have made an intriguing discovery about Mercury’s magnetic field by listening to the planet’s sounds, similar to listening to music. The “whistling sounds” heard from Mercury’s magnetosphere were first identified by Mitsunori Ozaki of Kanazawa University and a team of scientists from Japan and France.

Previously, it was believed that Mercury had a weak magnetic field. However, these “whistling” sounds indicate that the planet’s magnetic field is indeed strong. Despite being a rocky planet without a substantial atmosphere and located close to the intense solar radiation and solar wind of the Sun, Mercury’s magnetosphere exhibits interesting phenomena.

The lack of certain features found on other planets, like a thick atmosphere containing oxygen or a radiation belt, raises questions about the existence of auroras around Mercury. Scientists are particularly interested in understanding how these auroras can occur in the absence of a significant atmosphere.

Research into Mercury’s magnetic environment has been limited due to the lack of space missions dedicated to studying the planet. NASA’s Mariner 10 space probe in the 1970s and the ongoing Mercury BepiColombo mission, launched in 2018, have provided valuable data. The MIO instrument, part of the BepiColombo mission, is specifically designed to study Mercury’s magnetosphere.

Data collected between 2021 and 2022 using the MIO instrument has revealed clear evidence of “whistler mode waves” in Mercury’s magnetosphere. This phenomenon has piqued scientists’ curiosity about potential similarities between Earth and Mercury in terms of electron-driven chorus, another intriguing phenomenon.

The recent findings, published in the journal Nature Astronomy, shed light on the enigmatic sounds emitted by Mercury’s magnetosphere. They contribute to a better understanding of Mercury’s magnetic environment and offer insights into the complex interactions between planetary magnetic fields and the solar wind.

Źródła:
– Astronomia Przyrodnicza (czasopismo)

By Mampho Brescia

Podobne post

nauka

Częściowe zaćmienie Księżyca będzie widoczne w Indiach w dniach 28–29 października 2023 r.

Październik 20, 2023 Gabriela Botha
nauka

Naukowcy opracowują wytrzymalszą ceramikę o zwiększonej odporności na pękanie

Październik 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia
nauka

Kosmiczny Teleskop Webba odkrył szybki strumień odrzutowy w atmosferze Jowisza

Październik 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Przegapiłeś

nauka

Częściowe zaćmienie Księżyca będzie widoczne w Indiach w dniach 28–29 października 2023 r.

Październik 20, 2023 Gabriela Botha Komentarze 0
nauka

Naukowcy opracowują wytrzymalszą ceramikę o zwiększonej odporności na pękanie

Październik 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia Komentarze 0
nauka

Kosmiczny Teleskop Webba odkrył szybki strumień odrzutowy w atmosferze Jowisza

Październik 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou Komentarze 0
nauka

Losy Chandrayaan-3: Wyzwania stojące przed Vikramem Landerem na Księżycu

Październik 20, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0