Nieuchwytne pochodzenie energetycznych elektronów promieniowania kosmicznego

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery in their quest to uncover the enigmatic source of energetic cosmic-ray electrons. Over the past few years, the CALorimetric Electron Telescope (CALET), located on the International Space Station, has detected more than 7 million particles. This vast dataset has provided invaluable insights into the origins of cosmic-ray electrons.

A team of astrophysicists, led by Shoji Torii of the University of Waseda in Japan, has examined the CALET data and identified potential sources of cosmic-ray electrons. Their analysis suggests the presence of at least one nearby source, and possibly more, which is an exciting breakthrough in our understanding of these high-energy particles.

Astrophysicist Nicholas Cannady, from the University of Maryland Baltimore County and a member of the CALET Collaboration, expresses his enthusiasm about the findings. The detection of candidates above 10 teraelectronvolts is an essential piece of evidence for the existence of a nearby source of cosmic-ray electrons.

For over a century, astronomers have wondered about the source of energetic cosmic rays. These particles, including atomic nuclei, protons, and electrons, travel through the Universe at nearly the speed of light and possess astonishing power. While supernova remnants have been proposed as a likely source, there are other potential origins that require further exploration. One intriguing possibility is the annihilation of dark matter.

Detecting cosmic-ray electrons is no easy task. On Earth, we observe the cascades of particles produced when cosmic rays collide with atoms in the atmosphere. However, CALET’s space-based experiment allows for direct detection of cosmic rays, enabling scientists to study them up to high energies.

Previous research with CALET allowed for the detection of cosmic rays up to 4.8 teraelectronvolts. By leveraging new data analysis techniques to eliminate interference from fast-moving protons, the team successfully detected electron cosmic rays up to 7.5 teraelectronvolts. Astonishingly, these observations revealed that there is no decrease in cosmic ray incidence at higher energies. If anything, the data suggests an increase in cosmic rays at the highest energy levels.

These findings imply that the source of cosmic-ray electrons must be relatively close to us. Some nearby supernova remnants align with the detection of the highest-energy cosmic rays recorded in the CALET dataset. Further observations and analysis could shed light on the precise origin of these energetic particles.

T. Gregory Guzik, the leader of the US branch of the CALET Collaboration at Louisiana State University, emphasizes the importance of these discoveries. The CALET observations offer the exciting possibility of measuring matter from specific nearby supernova remnants here on Earth. Continuous measurement by CALET throughout the lifespan of the International Space Station will provide new insights into the transport and origin of relativistic matter in our galaxy.

FAQ:

Q: What is the CALorimetric Electron Telescope (CALET)?

A: The CALorimetric Electron Telescope is a cosmic ray detector located on the International Space Station.

P: Czym są promienie kosmiczne?

A: Cosmic rays are high-energy particles, including atomic nuclei, protons, and electrons, that travel through space at close to the speed of light.

Q: Why is the source of cosmic-ray electrons important to scientists?

A: Understanding the source of cosmic-ray electrons can provide insights into the workings of our Universe and the nature of high-energy phenomena.

Q: How do scientists detect cosmic-ray electrons?

A: On Earth, cosmic rays collide with atoms in the atmosphere, producing cascades of particles that can be observed. The CALET experiment allows for direct detection of cosmic rays in space.

Q: What are potential sources of cosmic-ray electrons?

A: Supernova remnants are a likely source, but other possibilities such as the annihilation of dark matter are also being explored.