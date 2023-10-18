Życie w mieście

Odkrywanie nowych technologii i mocy sztucznej inteligencji

nauka

MIT Researchers Discover Unique Properties in Five-Layer Graphene

ByGabriela Botha

Październik 18, 2023
MIT Researchers Discover Unique Properties in Five-Layer Graphene

Physicists at MIT have made an exciting discovery regarding the properties of graphene. When stacked in a particular five-layer pattern, graphene exhibits a state of unconventional magnetism and a novel electronic behavior called “ferro-valleytricity.” This finding could potentially lead to the development of high-capacity and energy-efficient data storage devices.

Graphene is an allotrope of carbon that consists of a single layer of atoms arranged in a hexagonal lattice. It is known for its exceptional strength and conductivity. In this study, researchers at MIT found that when five layers of graphene are stacked in a rhombohedral pattern, the material enters into a rare state called “multiferroic.” In this state, it displays both unconventional magnetism and ferro-valleytricity.

A multiferroic material exhibits coordinated behavior in its electric, magnetic, or structural properties. This discovery is particularly significant because it could potentially revolutionize data storage devices. By utilizing multiferroic properties, engineers could design ultra-low-power, high-capacity data storage devices that can store double the amount of information compared to conventional devices.

The researchers carried out experiments using individual flakes of graphene that were carefully exfoliated from a larger block of graphite. They stacked the graphene layers in the specific rhombohedral pattern and observed the emergence of multiferroic behavior. Their findings have been published in a forthcoming paper in Nature.

This study highlights the unique properties of graphene and the potential for its application in the development of more efficient data storage devices. Further research is needed to fully understand and harness the capabilities of multiferroic graphene.

Źródła:

– MIT physicists discover multiferroic state in stacked graphene, MIT News, https://news.mit.edu/2021/physicists-discover-multiferroic-state-stacked-graphene-0823

By Gabriela Botha

Podobne post

nauka

Pokrywa lodowa Grenlandii może być bardziej odporna na globalne ocieplenie, niż wcześniej sądzono

Październik 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
nauka

Badania pokazują, że czarne dziury mogą istnieć w idealnie zrównoważonych parach

Październik 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
nauka

Podróż do psychiki asteroidy 16: odkrywanie narodzin Układu Słonecznego

Październik 20, 2023 Robert Andrzej

Przegapiłeś

nauka

Pokrywa lodowa Grenlandii może być bardziej odporna na globalne ocieplenie, niż wcześniej sądzono

Październik 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou Komentarze 0
nauka

Badania pokazują, że czarne dziury mogą istnieć w idealnie zrównoważonych parach

Październik 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou Komentarze 0
nauka

Podróż do psychiki asteroidy 16: odkrywanie narodzin Układu Słonecznego

Październik 20, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0
nauka

Czaszka nietoperza sprzed 50 milionów lat zapewnia nowy wgląd w wczesną ewolucję nietoperza

Październik 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia Komentarze 0