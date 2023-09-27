Życie w mieście

Odkrywanie nowych technologii i mocy sztucznej inteligencji

nauka

Zdaniem redaktorów czasopisma medyczne stoją w obliczu wyzwań związanych z uczciwością

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Września 27, 2023
Zdaniem redaktorów czasopisma medyczne stoją w obliczu wyzwań związanych z uczciwością

A team of top editors has highlighted the challenges facing medical journals and called for new approaches to maintain their integrity. In an editorial published in JAMA, lead author Dr. John Ioannidis of Stanford University and editors from JAMA, the JAMA Network, and the BMJ discussed the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on research. They also explored the potential disruptive force of advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and large language models.

The editors drew attention to ongoing issues, such as the pressure to “publish or perish,” the rise in fraud cases, and the threat posed by predatory and pirate publishers, fake reviewers, and paper mills. To address these challenges, the authors recommended conducting research in areas such as bias, editorial decision-making, research ethics, and improving research design, conduct, and reporting.

The team is calling for the exploration of these topics at the 10th International Congress on Peer Review and Scientific Publication, scheduled for September 2025. They believe that urgent research is necessary to properly evaluate and validate scientific and nonscientific claims through thorough peer review for the benefit of humanity.

The deadline for abstract submissions for the congress is January 31, 2025. Upcoming announcements regarding the event will be posted on the congress website.

Sources: Editorial published in JAMA, Stanford University

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Podobne post

nauka

Zadziwiające zdolności uczenia się znalezione w karaibskiej meduzie pudełkowej

Września 28, 2023 Gabriela Botha
nauka

Zabawa z wielorybami: fascynujące zachowanie kelpingów

Września 28, 2023 Mampho Brescia
nauka

Astronauta NASA i rosyjscy kosmonauci wracają do domu po rocznej misji kosmicznej

Września 28, 2023 Robert Andrzej

Przegapiłeś

nauka

Zadziwiające zdolności uczenia się znalezione w karaibskiej meduzie pudełkowej

Września 28, 2023 Gabriela Botha Komentarze 0
nauka

Zabawa z wielorybami: fascynujące zachowanie kelpingów

Września 28, 2023 Mampho Brescia Komentarze 0
nauka

Astronauta NASA i rosyjscy kosmonauci wracają do domu po rocznej misji kosmicznej

Września 28, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0
nauka

Kontrolowanie tarcia na powierzchniach grafenu za pomocą pól elektrycznych

Września 28, 2023 Gabriela Botha Komentarze 0