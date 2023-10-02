Życie w mieście

Łazik Curiosity NASA bada grzbiet Gediz Vallis na Marsie

Robert Andrzej

Październik 2, 2023
Łazik Curiosity NASA bada grzbiet Gediz Vallis na Marsie

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover has successfully reached Gediz Vallis Ridge, a formation that the mission’s science team has been eager to explore. The team used the rover’s dedicated software to create a 3D rendering of the ridge, estimating it to be approximately 70 feet (21 meters) tall.

Curiosity spent a period of 11 days, from August 14 to August 25, investigating the ridge before continuing its journey up Mount Sharp, where it has been steadily ascending since 2014. The rover’s team is now focused on finding a path to the left side of a channel visible at the top of the 3D rendering.

The exploration of Gediz Vallis Ridge is of great interest to scientists as it offers valuable geological insights into the Martian landscape. By studying the ridge, researchers hope to gain a better understanding of the geological processes that shaped Mars and its history.

Curiosity’s ability to navigate and explore such formations is made possible by its advanced software and robust engineering. The rover has been equipped with sophisticated instruments and tools to analyze and study the Martian surface, providing important data for further research.

The successful exploration of Gediz Vallis Ridge is another milestone in Curiosity’s ongoing mission on Mars. As the rover continues to ascend Mount Sharp, scientists eagerly anticipate the discoveries that lie ahead. The data collected by Curiosity will contribute to our understanding of Mars and its potential for past or present habitability.

Źródła:
– NASA

Robert Andrzej

