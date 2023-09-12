Życie w mieście

Odkrywanie nowych technologii i mocy sztucznej inteligencji

nauka

SpaceX gotowy do wystrzelenia kolejnej partii satelitów Starlink

ByRobert Andrzej

Września 12, 2023
SpaceX gotowy do wystrzelenia kolejnej partii satelitów Starlink

SpaceX is scheduled to launch another group of satellites for its Starlink internet service from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The mission, known as Starlink Group 7-2, will deploy 21 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit. These satellites are a condensed version of the full-sized Starlink V2 satellites that will be launched in the future using the Starship vehicle.

The Falcon 9 rocket will lift off from Vandenberg Space Force Base and the first stage will separate after approximately two and a half minutes. The booster, designated B1071, will then attempt to land on the drone ship stationed off the coast of Baja California. If successful, it will mark the booster’s 11th flight and the eighth time it has landed on the drone ship.

Meanwhile, the second stage will complete its first burn to reach an initial parking orbit. After a 45-minute coast, it will perform a second firing to reach the final intended orbit. At T+1 hour, 2 minutes and 19 seconds after launch, the 21 satellites will be deployed.

According to statistics from Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, this launch will bring the total number of Starlink satellites launched to 5,070. SpaceX previously reported having over 1.5 million Starlink subscribers and the service is available in more than 60 countries.

The launch will be streamed live, providing viewers with a front-row seat to witness another milestone in SpaceX’s ongoing efforts to expand its Starlink internet service and global coverage.

Źródła:
– Jonathan McDowell (Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics)
– SpaceX

By Robert Andrzej

Podobne post

nauka

Jak mobilność ludzkich ramion i łokci wywodzi się z schodzenia z drzewa

Września 13, 2023 Robert Andrzej
nauka

Nowe dowody sugerują potencjał wody na egzoplanecie K2-18b

Września 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
nauka

Zaskakujące odkrycie ujawnia nowy wgląd w galaktyki pierścieni polarnych

Września 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Przegapiłeś

CEO, Technologie

Jak zamówić w przedsprzedaży iPhone'a 15: kompletny przewodnik

Września 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia Komentarze 0
newsy

Nowy iPhone 15 i Apple Watch wydane przez Apple

Września 13, 2023 Gabriela Botha Komentarze 0
newsy

Praca 5.3 dnia: koszt iPhone'a 15 Pro w USA

Września 13, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0
CEO, Technologie

Odkrywanie ekscytujących funkcji iOS 17 i macOS Sonoma

Września 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou Komentarze 0