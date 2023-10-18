Życie w mieście

Odkrywanie nowych technologii i mocy sztucznej inteligencji

nauka

Nanokryształy kwarcu odkryte w górnej atmosferze egzoplanety

ByGabriela Botha

Październik 18, 2023
Nanokryształy kwarcu odkryte w górnej atmosferze egzoplanety

A recent study using data from the James Webb Space Telescope has identified the presence of quartz nanocrystals in the upper atmosphere of the exoplanet WASP-17 b. This exoplanet, located approximately 1,324 light-years from Earth, is classified as a “puffy” hot Jupiter due to its short orbital period and extreme temperatures. The discovery of quartz in the exoplanet’s atmosphere is unique as previous observations have shown the presence of magnesium-rich silicates instead.

The quartz nanocrystals found in WASP-17 b’s atmosphere have a diameter of only 10 nanometers, significantly smaller than the quartz crystals found on Earth. The high temperature and low pressure conditions in the exoplanet’s atmosphere allow for the direct formation of solid crystals from gas, without going through a liquid phase.

WASP-17 b is also known for its retrograde orbit and its status as one of the puffiest exoplanets ever found. The planet has a mass smaller than Jupiter but a much larger volume, and its composition primarily consists of hydrogen and helium.

Researchers are still working to determine the amount of quartz in the atmosphere of WASP-17 b and the activity of the clouds. The presence of these quartz nanocrystals could provide valuable insights into the formation and evolution of exoplanetary atmospheres.

This study was conducted as part of the Webb Guaranteed Time Observation program and the Deep Reconnaissance of Exoplanet Atmospheres using Multi-instrument Spectroscopy investigation. The goal of these investigations is to conduct detailed analyses of exoplanets in different classes to further our understanding of these distant worlds.

Źródła:
– Listy z dziennika astrofizycznego
– Wszechświat dzisiaj

By Gabriela Botha

Podobne post

nauka

Częściowe zaćmienie Księżyca będzie widoczne w Indiach w dniach 28–29 października 2023 r.

Październik 20, 2023 Gabriela Botha
nauka

Naukowcy opracowują wytrzymalszą ceramikę o zwiększonej odporności na pękanie

Październik 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia
nauka

Kosmiczny Teleskop Webba odkrył szybki strumień odrzutowy w atmosferze Jowisza

Październik 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Przegapiłeś

nauka

Częściowe zaćmienie Księżyca będzie widoczne w Indiach w dniach 28–29 października 2023 r.

Październik 20, 2023 Gabriela Botha Komentarze 0
nauka

Naukowcy opracowują wytrzymalszą ceramikę o zwiększonej odporności na pękanie

Październik 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia Komentarze 0
nauka

Kosmiczny Teleskop Webba odkrył szybki strumień odrzutowy w atmosferze Jowisza

Październik 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou Komentarze 0
nauka

Losy Chandrayaan-3: Wyzwania stojące przed Vikramem Landerem na Księżycu

Październik 20, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0